Sports

3-2 to Catania, Viareggio Beach Soccer – Calcio Italy champion

Farmaè Viareggio is the 2023 Italian Beach Soccer champion. In the championship final of the Aon Series, played on the sand of the “Matteo Valenti Beach Stadium” in Versilia, the black and whites beat Catania 9-2 to win the Italian flag. That of coach Francesco Corosiniti’s boys is the second championship in the club’s history, and it arrived thanks to goals from Carpita and Ze Lucas (braces), Bertacca, Fazzini, Petracci, Leo Martins and Remedi.


Giordani and Catarino scored for Catania.

