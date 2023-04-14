As of: 04/10/2023 9:04 p.m

After a little slack, SV Elversberg is back on course for the second division. The third division leaders celebrated their second win in a row with a 3-2 win against Cologne on Monday evening – and can thus keep the competition at a distance in the table.

While the SVE had dominated the third division for long periods of the season, the promoted team recently experienced a weak phase with five games in a row without a win. The hope of a turnaround brought the last minute win 13 days ago against Verl. And the SVE wanted to continue on this path on Monday – even if they had to do without a few top performers like the suspended Fellhauer and Schnellbacher.

Cologne takes the lead after two minutes

However, the game at home against Viktoria Köln started with a cold shower. In the second minute of the game, Robin Meißner took the first chance to take a 1-0 lead. However, Elversberg didn’t let that upset him and equalized just ten minutes later through Jannik Rochelt.

Elversberg then kept control and pushed for the second goal – which Koffi almost succeeded in the 22nd minute. But he failed at Cologne goalkeeper Rauhut, who was able to deflect a shot from close range.

In the 40th minute, SVE were lucky when Handle didn’t get enough pressure behind the ball after a header in the penalty area and Elversberg was able to clear the recovered number 1 Kristof without any problems.

SVE turns the game before the break

Shortly before the half-time whistle it was the Saarlanders’ turn again – and this time the ball landed in the goal. Again Rochelt was involved, this time as a preparer. Woltemade scored the goal. Elversberg managed to turn the game around before the break after falling behind early on.

Even after the break, the league leaders remained the game-determining team – and just ten minutes after the restart, Correia increased the lead to 3-1. After that, the game got a little heated, but Elversberg remained the team that decided the game and even had the chance to make it 4:1.

Instead, Cologne managed to come back in the 94th minute. However, Hong’s goal came too late to turn the game around again.

SVE extends the lead to seven points

With the second win in a row, Elversberg extends its lead at the top of the table over direct pursuer Wehen Wiesbaden to seven points – and also has one game less.

Next weekend, the league leaders have to play away at VfL Osnabrück. With several convincing performances after the winter break, the Osnabrück team had moved up the table and had already dreamed of performing – but recently suffered two defeats against Dresden and Munich. Nevertheless, it should be anything but an easy task for Horst Steffen’s team, which is slowly but surely finding its way back to the road to success.