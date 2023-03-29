Original title: 3.26 European preliminaries: England vs Ukraine England continues to expand its advantage?

England vs Ukraine

03-27 00:00

England’s current European preliminaries have a luxurious lineup. The forwards include Kane, Tony, Saka, Foden, Grealish and other strikers. Rice and Bellingham are in the middle, and defenders Reece James, Luke Shaw, Stones They are all core members of the team, and most of England’s players are from the national team. They have rich practical experience. In the European preliminaries, England performed very well. They defeated Italy in the first game of the group stage. They took a 2-0 lead at halftime, and they were in excellent form; they won the strongest opponent in the group, Italy at the beginning, and the promotion situation has taken the lead, and the team’s morale is high.

The last time the Ukrainian team had an international match was in last year’s UEFA Europa League, where they drew 0-0 with Scotland. The Ukrainian team’s main striker Yarmolenko was absent in this game. The last time the two teams faced each other was in the European Cup two years ago. At that time, the Ukrainian team lost 0-4 to the final runner-up England. . There is only one game in this round of European Cup qualifiers. Facing England, which has two games in three days, has an advantage in physical reserves. However, Ukraine is currently in the midst of war, and the economic situation is not good, which has a great impact on the players.

In this game, although Ukraine has a certain advantage in physical fitness, Ukraine and England are far apart in terms of overall strength. It is still difficult to take points from England. We are optimistic about England winning the game! Score: 2:0 3:0Return to Sohu to see more

