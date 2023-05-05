3 5.88 million all descended to Zhejiang on the first day after the festival to get together to receive the award_Hangzhou Net

Three 5.88 million all descended to Zhejiang on the first day after the festival to get together to receive the award

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-05 07:36

There are a lot of big prizes during the May Day holiday, so come back after the festival to receive the prizes.

On April 30th, the 2023048th lottery of Shuangseqiu, a total of 16 first prizes were drawn across the country, with a single bet bonus of 5.88 million yuan, 3 bets from Zhejiang Xizhong, and 1 bet was won by the lottery buyers in Wenzhou, Huzhou and Jiaxing respectively .

In the early morning of May 4, two lottery winners from Wenzhou and Huzhou arrived at the Provincial Welfare Lottery Center, went through the formalities of receiving the prizes, and received their own “holiday gifts”.

The grand prize in Wenzhou came from the Welfare Lottery Station at No. 502 Huancheng West Road, Shangtang Town, Yongjia County. The winner, Mr. Zhao (pseudonym), with a “9+3” full double-entry self-selection ticket, was lucky to hit 1 bet of the first prize, 2 bets of the second prize, plus the fixed bonus, and won a total of 6,179,253 yuan. “I knew I won the lottery on the night of the drawing, and I was not too excited.” Mr. Zhao has bought lottery tickets for more than 20 years, and he would buy a few double color ball tickets in each draw. He didn’t care too much about winning or not, he just liked it.

Huzhou winners were extremely lucky. They won the first prize of 1 bet with only a 10-yuan single-machine ballot, and won a prize of 5,884,130 yuan. The address of the winning lottery station is No. 3, Characteristic Street, Changshuo Street, Anji County.

The winner in Jiaxing was lucky to hit the first prize with 1 bet and the second prize with 2 bets with a 6 yuan “6+3” multiple self-selection ticket, plus the fixed bonus, and won a total of 6,107,953 yuan. The grand prize came from Haining Kip Fucai Station, No. 39 Gaofeng Road, Zanshan Jingyuan, Shijie Street.

Previously, on April 27, Mr. Cheng (surname changed), the winner of the Wenzhou 11.81 million grand prize, came to the Provincial Welfare Lottery Center to redeem the Shuangseqiu grand prize that was drawn on April 18. Mr. Cheng said that because he is usually warm-hearted, he always believes that doing good deeds will bring good luck, so he was not particularly surprised by winning the lottery. keep this luck.