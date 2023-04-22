Home » 3 against Cologne back in the relegation battle
3 against Cologne back in the relegation battle

3 against Cologne back in the relegation battle

AIronically, TSG Hoffenheim missed the preliminary decision in the fight against relegation against their previous favorite opponent. The Kraichgau lost on the 29th matchday of the Bundesliga 1:3 (0:2) against the strong 1. FC Köln and have to worry about staying in the class again.

Florian Kainz (18th) with a hand penalty, Davie Selke (39th) and Jan Thielmann (90th + 2) scored for the Cologne team, who, after 13 league games without a win, were able to win against the Kraichgauer again for the first time since April 2015. Kasper Dolberg (90+4) scored the consolation goal for the hosts. With the three, FC increased their lead over Hoffenheim to six points. After the strong intermediate spurt with ten points from four games, TSG suffered a severe setback.

“This is extremely disappointing. We know what a step we could have taken. We brutally lacked the energy. No player brought his top performance today. That was far too little, it annoys me,” commented Hoffenheim’s Christoph Baumgartner.

Short-term referee exchange

Shortly before kick-off, both teams had to adjust to a change in the referee team. The only 27-year-old Robin Braun (Wuppertal) made his first appearance in the Bundesliga as a referee. Braun, who was actually intended to be the 4th official, had to replace Benjamin Brand (Unterspiesheim), who had suffered an allergic reaction.

