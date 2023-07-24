In South Tyrol there are beautiful mountain hikes in the Valle Aurina for go on an adventure among its high peaks that touch, and sometimes exceed, 3,000 meters above sea level. Experts, and not only, find the most suitable solutions to spend the summer days at high altitude immersed in a natural paradise of pure air and unparalleled landscapes capable of restoring mind and body: among these, the Hoch Tirol Trail stands out, with its 25 km length and over 1,400 m in altitude, the new via ferrata Hans Kammerlander, in honor of the famous local climber of the same name, and the refuge at Sasso Nero, at over 3,000 m above sea level with a 360° view over the whole valley.

3 beautiful mountain hikes in Valle Aurina

Complex excursions for experts, pleasant excursions for beginners, intermediate solutions suitable for those who frequent the mountain as an amateur: the Valle Aurina, the largest lateral valley in South Tyrol with its area of ​​over 542 km2, it offers solutions with different degrees of difficulty and for any level of preparation, but with one thing in common: spectacular view of the valley, clean and fresh air, typical of high altitude mountains. In this region there are many solutions and they can meet everyone’s tastes and always give you full energy and adrenaline; there are three summer excursions that stand out for their originality: that of the Hoch Tirol Trail, the new Hans Kammerlander via ferrata and the excursion that leads to the suggestive refuge at Sasso Nero.

HIGH TYROL TRAIL

And long-distance trail that of the Hoch Tirol Trail, which connects Predoi to the Austrian town of Prägraten am Groβvenediger: for a total of 25 km, 1,490 meters of altitude difference uphill and 1,000m downhill, this path is undoubtedly reserved for the most experienced and trained sportsmen who, along the way, cross the Vedrette di Ries-Aurina nature park. Those who tackle the route, which is an incomparable spectacle for the eyes that well repays the effort, can choose to take advantage of a convenient package that includes several stages of about 7-8 km per day each, overnight stops in refuges and, in addition, advantageous cards: an overnight stay in Casere, one at the Giogo Lungo refuge and one at the Clara refuge, undoubtedly reference destinations for a restorative break, and the last one in Prägraten in Osttirol.

Finally, you will receive a useful mobility card for South Tyrol, one for the East Tyrol area and a gadget in memory of the adventure lived. Cost per person: starting from €269.00.

VIA FERRATA HIS CHAMBERS

Hans Kammerlander, this is the denomination of one of the most spectacular new via ferratas in the Valle Aurina as well as the climber whose name it inherits. Starting between Campo Tures and Acereto, the Hans Kammerlander via ferrata is located at an altitude between 1,250 and 1,550 meters, at a height of about 300 and extends for 600. The via ferrata, whose arrival is near the Kofler zwischen Wänden farm, also in Acereto, presents a rather high degree of difficulty and those who wish to face it must wait for the opening in the month of July.

Those who need more information on this excursion which enjoys a privileged position and breathtaking panorama over the entire Tures basin can contact the mountain guide Günther Ausserhofer, available to all interested parties to clarify any doubts, by accessing his website: www.faszination-berg.com/it.

REFUGE AT THE BLACK SASSO

The refuge at Sasso Nero is the highest in the Zillertal Alps and one of the highest in all of South Tyrol. It is located at 3,026 meters and as well as surprising hikers with its modern and certainly unusual architecture, it also fascinates with the view it offers over the entire valley. The route is quite long and, in addition to its 1500 meters of difference in altitude, it also has some exposed sections that make the excursion even more adrenaline-pumping. Those who want to reach the Sasso Nero refuge during the summer opening must take advantage of the period mid-June to mid-September, those who love winter sports and, in particular, mountaineering skiing, however, can go there during the months of March and April. In any case, booking is always recommended for an overnight stay and a typical dinner with local South Tyrolean products.

THE OPTIONS FOR THE LESS EXPERTS

It’s not all: in Valle Aurina there are many other destinations that allow you to experience unforgettable emotions among the peaks and which can also be accessed by the less experienced. An excellent example of this is theexcursion to the Ponte di Ghiaccio refuge in Lappagoat an altitude of 2,545 meters, the one towards the Roma refuge at 2,274 m, in Riva di Turesreachable by anyone thanks to the simple and easy climb that characterizes it, the Porro refuge, in Lappago, at 2,420 m and, at the same altitude, the Tridentina refuge, in Casere. In addition, the Giogo Lungo refuge in Casere, at 2,590 m where, during the walk, it is easy to hear the whistles of the marmots and perhaps spot some among the rocks. In the end, the excursion to the Vedrette refuge, considered one of the most beautiful in the Vedrette di Ries natural park, at an altitude of 2,800 metres: for some, this refuge is a suggestive destination to be reached surrounded by several peaks exceeding 3,000 metres, while for others, however, it is a base and starting point for excursions in the high mountains, even lasting several days. Those who wish to stay overnight at the Vedrette di Ries refuge or need information can contact the number +39 0474 492125.

Finally, if you prefer a gourmet break to sport, there is one wide variety of typical local products to be discovered in the numerous huts during excursionsAmong these stands out the Ahrntaler Graukäse, the Graukäse of the Valle Aurina, or rather the gray cheese, a Slow Food presidium, which owes its name to the molds that characterize it with a grey-green colour. Produced with skill and passion, it is the result of the processing of skimmed milk from the cows that graze on the lush meadows of the region. With maturation, the gray cheese increases its aromatic intensity, always giving a very intense flavour. In honor of the Ahrntaler Graukäse, a dedicated event will also take place in September, this year from 17 to 25 September 2022.

