Sports

by admin
3 consecutive victories!Zhejiang sports lottery men’s volleyball team accumulates experience, harvests and grows

2022-12-05 17:02:13

Source: Tribune

Reporter Yu Mingang

On the afternoon of December 4th, the fourth match of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League First Stage Group A (Supplementary Match) was held at the Hefei Sports Center Gymnasium. Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team 3:2, ushering in 3 Streak.

Compared with the third station, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball boys played well in this station, and the young players gradually found their feeling on the court. In the game, there are joys and regrets.

It is a pity that Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team still paid “tuition fees” in the confrontation with the old strong team Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team. The Beijing men’s volleyball team won the game by grasping the key points, especially the key point ability of foreign players. In Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team, many players including Zhang Jingyin made mistakes at critical moments, especially in the case of leading in two games, they were overturned by their opponents 24:26. To my delight, the players did not relax in the battle against Henan and Fujian men’s volleyball teams, which were obviously inferior to their own. .

“It’s not easy, everyone is working hard, and we are getting closer to the top 8!” Zhang Jingyin told reporters that the biggest opponent at present is still himself, and he will actively adjust his state to meet the challenge.

Regarding yesterday’s Sichuan men’s volleyball match, Shen Andong, head coach of Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team, believed that after the start, the team played relatively smoothly and made personnel adjustments after a big lead. Big, exposed problems still need to be tempered through more games. At the same time, Shen Andong also said frankly that through the four training stations, the team members are in better condition every game, accumulating experience and gaining growth, but if the team wants to go further, the whole team must learn more and summarize, and strive to create good results.

Label:men’s volleyball; zhejiang; vigor
edit: Zhu Jiahong

