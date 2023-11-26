3 gold! 2023 China Badminton Masters Concludes-Sports-China Engineering Network

The China Badminton Masters Concludes with 3 Gold Medals for Chinese Team

The China Badminton Masters, the final event on the 2023 World Badminton Tour, came to an end on November 26 in Shenzhen with the Chinese team securing three gold medals in mixed doubles, women’s singles, and men’s doubles.

In the mixed doubles final, Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong defeated Xu Chengzai and Cai Youjing with a score of 21:10, 21:11, claiming the championship. The winning duo, known as the “YELTS” combination, attributed their victory to their focus on the court and their ability to use speed to suppress their opponents.

The women’s singles final saw Han Yue retiring due to injury, leading to Chen Yufei securing the championship. Chen Yufei expressed mixed emotions after her victory, stating that while she was happy to win, she felt saddened and regretful due to her teammate’s injury.

In the men’s doubles final, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang narrowly defeated Rankireddy and Shetty with a score of 2:1, securing the championship.

The China Badminton Masters showcased the impressive talent and skill of the Chinese badminton team, leaving fans and spectators anticipating their future performances on the international stage.

(Reported by Headquarters’ He Weiqi and Liu Runze)

