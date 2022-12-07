The Lakers continued their six-game trip. Facing James’ old club, the Cavaliers, Brother Nongmei retired from illness in the second half of the first quarter. In the end, the Lakers, led by James and Westbrook, stalemate with the Cavaliers for three and a half quarters, but collapsed in the last 5 minutes With a 102-116 loss to the opponent, the 3-game winning streak came to an end. Although the team regretted losing the game, it also ushered in 3 good news. .

The first big good news: Brother Nongmei is not injured, nor is he a new crown

According to the Lakers and team reporter Dan Woike, Brother Nongmei was not injured, but suffered from a disease. At the same time, this disease is not a new crown. Brother Nongmei played 8 minutes and 7 seconds in this game and scored 1 point, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

According to Lakers coach Hamm’s disclosure after the game, Brother Nongmei had flu-like symptoms and a fever before the game. His body temperature once exceeded 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 degrees Celsius).

Even so, Brother Nongmei still insisted on wanting to play. Unfortunately, as the game progressed, his condition deteriorated and he had to choose to leave the field. Even so, Brother Nongmei did not leave early during the follow-up games. In the arena.

For the Lakers, this is undoubtedly a blessing in misfortune. Brother Nongmei is not an injury problem, nor is it a new crown disease, which means that Brother Nongmei will not be absent for a long time, but there is a high probability that he will not be able to play in the next back-to-back against the Raptors Contest.

Since the start of the game, Brother Nongmei has averaged 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. His fiery state is the key to the Lakers’ recent bottoming out.

The second biggest good news: Pippen’s development alliance completes the lore

While the Lakers were playing against the Cavaliers, the NBA Development League game was also going on. The South Bay Lakers under the Lakers defeated the Ignite 115-113 in overtime.

Among them, Scottie Pippen Jr. performed well and completed the lore in overtime. The Development League overtime ended in Ilam style, and the team with 7 points in overtime won.

After being selected by the Lakers, Pippen didn’t get too many opportunities, but he performed well in the Development League, averaging 24.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, ranking ninth in the Development League in scoring.

The third big good news: Abandoning Ryan to sign with the Timberwolves

According to a report by Ming Kee Shams, the “takeaway brother” Ryan, who the Lakers gave up not long ago, has signed with the Timberwolves. He won a two-way contract in the Timberwolves. Rebounding, shooting 37.1% from three-point range.

According to a follow-up report by Timberwolves team reporter Jon Krawczynski, in order to make room for Ryan, the Timberwolves will lay off guard AJ-Lawson.

Due to the lack of three-point shooters in the Lakers, Ryan once hit a crucial three-pointer, coupled with his persistence in pursuing his basketball dream, the Lakers had previously laid off him and had been questioned by the outside world.

But judging from the current results, Ryan got a better chance, and it can be regarded as the Lakers fulfilling Ryan in disguise. After all, Ryan couldn’t play in Hamm’s system.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.