3. Liga: Crooked own goal gives Löwen a perfect start to the season

TSV 1860 Munich started the 3rd division with a commanding home win. Maurizio Jacobacci’s team thrilled his fans against Waldhof Mannheim despite the constant rain.

1860 Munich got off to a dream start in the 3rd league despite major personal question marks. The former Bundesliga club coached by Maurizio Jacobacci won 2-0 (1-0) against Waldhof Mannheim and was not deterred by the unrest surrounding Horst Heldt’s cancellation as the new sporting director.

Heavy rain and seven new players in the starting XI

An own goal by Waldhof goalkeeper Jan-Christoph Bartels (12th) and substitute Fynn Lakenmacher (56th) put the lions on Siegerstraße in front of a packed house on Grünwalder Straße. The 15,000 spectators on Giesings Höhen did not let the pouring rain spoil their mood.

As expected, there were seven new faces in the starting XI. Kaan Kurt and Leroy Kwadwo gained confidence in the defence, and the lions also played with a new double six made up of Manfred Starke and Niklas Tarnat and new wingers with Morris Schröter and Julian Guttau.

Jacobacci reveals: Another striker should come

The inconspicuous Valmir Sulejmani played in the center of the attack, who was replaced by Lakenmacher during the break. Before the game at BR24Sport, Jacobacci made it clear that another center forward should come, “but as long as there is no signature on the contract, that’s nothing,” said the coach without revealing a name.

Confident lion appearance from the start

The preparation for the season was correspondingly bumpy due to the huge upheaval at TSV. But there was no sign of that in the first half. With a pleasant build-up game, preferably via Schröter’s right wing, TSV was the master of the house from the start. The lead then fell through a crooked thing: Starke had just pulled it off from almost 30 meters, his deflected shot slammed against the crossbar and from the back of Waldhof keeper Bartels into the goal.

Mannheim only dared to go forward after half an hour, after set pieces Samuel Abifade was twice dangerous with his head on the ball (34’/44′). At the beginning of the second half, around 1,400 visiting fans caused a one-minute interruption with clouds of smoke. As a result, the Sixt remained the dominant team and had the dangerous degrees. Only the very hard-working Schröter (72nd/78th) could have increased the result further.

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

