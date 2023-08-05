Home » 3. Liga: Crooked own goal gives Löwen a perfect start to the season
Sports

3. Liga: Crooked own goal gives Löwen a perfect start to the season

by admin
3. Liga: Crooked own goal gives Löwen a perfect start to the season

As of: 08/05/2023 4:07 p.m

TSV 1860 Munich started the 3rd division with a commanding home win. Maurizio Jacobacci’s team thrilled his fans against Waldhof Mannheim despite the constant rain.

1860 Munich got off to a dream start in the 3rd league despite major personal question marks. The former Bundesliga club coached by Maurizio Jacobacci won 2-0 (1-0) against Waldhof Mannheim and was not deterred by the unrest surrounding Horst Heldt’s cancellation as the new sporting director.

Heavy rain and seven new players in the starting XI

An own goal by Waldhof goalkeeper Jan-Christoph Bartels (12th) and substitute Fynn Lakenmacher (56th) put the lions on Siegerstraße in front of a packed house on Grünwalder Straße. The 15,000 spectators on Giesings Höhen did not let the pouring rain spoil their mood.

As expected, there were seven new faces in the starting XI. Kaan Kurt and Leroy Kwadwo gained confidence in the defence, and the lions also played with a new double six made up of Manfred Starke and Niklas Tarnat and new wingers with Morris Schröter and Julian Guttau.

Jacobacci reveals: Another striker should come

The inconspicuous Valmir Sulejmani played in the center of the attack, who was replaced by Lakenmacher during the break. Before the game at BR24Sport, Jacobacci made it clear that another center forward should come, “but as long as there is no signature on the contract, that’s nothing,” said the coach without revealing a name.

Confident lion appearance from the start

The preparation for the season was correspondingly bumpy due to the huge upheaval at TSV. But there was no sign of that in the first half. With a pleasant build-up game, preferably via Schröter’s right wing, TSV was the master of the house from the start. The lead then fell through a crooked thing: Starke had just pulled it off from almost 30 meters, his deflected shot slammed against the crossbar and from the back of Waldhof keeper Bartels into the goal.

Mannheim only dared to go forward after half an hour, after set pieces Samuel Abifade was twice dangerous with his head on the ball (34’/44′). At the beginning of the second half, around 1,400 visiting fans caused a one-minute interruption with clouds of smoke. As a result, the Sixt remained the dominant team and had the dangerous degrees. Only the very hard-working Schröter (72nd/78th) could have increased the result further.

See also  Vlahovic and Di Maria: bad with Juventus, top with Serbia and Argentina

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: BR24Sport 05.08.2023 – 2:00 p.m

You may also like

transfer to Inter, De Ketelaere arriving from Milan

2nd league: St. Pauli missed victory against Düsseldorf...

Cryptocurrency sponsors of Serie A clubs: tribal marketing...

Hansa Rostock after a late win over SV...

MLS Favorites Headline Liga MX Leagues Cup Eighth...

Marta changed women’s football, especially in Brazil

2nd Bundesliga: Victory against leaders – Holstein Kiel...

Acireale, Seba and Jacopo: an eternal memory

Drama after 100 minutes: Rostock spoiled Elversberg’s first...

Scattered considerations on “Gianni Minà, seeker of stories”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy