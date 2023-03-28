As of: 03/27/2023 9:12 p.m

A controversial last-minute equalizer gave SC Freiburg II another point in the third division home game against 1. FC Saarbrücken.

The Monday evening match of the 3rd soccer league ended in a 1:1 (0:1) draw. FCS had already taken the lead through Marvin Cuni after just under fifteen minutes (14th minute of the game), Freiburg’s equalizer through Vincent Vermeij came in added time in the second half (90+1) – and was highly controversial.

Late compensation: Freiburg celebrates, Saarbrücken complains

Because: Saarbrücken goalkeeper Daniel Batz actually already had the ball safely in his own six-yard box, but the following Vermeij poked the leather out of his hands again and the ball rolled over the line. The massive protests from the guests were justified, but were unsuccessful: the goal counted, which means that Freiburg have not lost in twelve games in a row. The last defeat so far was 0:3 in Elversberg in mid-November.

An attractive third division game quickly developed in the first half, including offensive efforts and chances on both sides. The guests from Saarbrücken made a slightly better impression from the start, and could have taken the lead after just four minutes through Cuni.

Cuni deflects to lead FCS

However, Cuni’s missed chance was no reason to catch his breath, because just ten minutes later the FCS attacker did better: he deflected a long-range shot from Calogero Rizzuto from the inside left side decisively from six meters away from the goal, so that the ball landed in the bottom left corner of the goal – 0: 1 from the point of view of Freiburg (14th).

The deficit was also a setback, because by the half-time break the sports club, which now seemed inhibited, should hardly develop a goal threat. A header from Vermeij (26′), a shot from Lars Kehl (36′) and a free kick from Julian Stark (44′) were tentative attempts to equalize before the break.

Vermeij still scores to make it 1-1

The Freiburg second representation was all the more challenged after the change of sides. While Saarbrücken could no longer build on their own joy of playing, the home side put increasing pressure on them. The first opportunity of the second half was missed again by Vermeij, who wanted to corner Batz after a short solo, but ultimately got stuck on the FCS keeper (52′).

The Breisgauer then also pushed for an equaliser: Stark by direct acceptance from the penalty area (67th) and Oscar Wiklöf (70th) had the 1-1 on their feet, which only came with Vermeij’s controversial action. SC Freiburg II, which should not be promoted to the second Bundesliga, is still second in the third division table.