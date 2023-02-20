3 to 1 Lectra Korean team won the Asian badminton mixed team championshipFly into the homes of ordinary people

The 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championships came to an end in Dubai yesterday. The Chinese team defeated the South Korean team 3-1 and successfully defended their title.

Caption:Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning in women’s doubles

The Chinese team once defeated the South Korean team 3-2 in the group stage. In the rematch yesterday, the teenager Lei Lanxi once again made a good start for the Chinese team. He defeated South Korea’s Li Yukui 21-16, 21-15 in straight sets. The Chinese team led 1-0.

In the second women’s singles match, Gao Fangjie expanded the advantage for the Chinese team. She defeated South Korea’s Kim Jia-eun 21-15, and the Chinese team took a 2-0 lead.

The South Korean team regained a point in the next men’s doubles match. Jin Yuanhao/Luo Xingsheng lost a game first and then pulled two games in a row, beating Chinese player He Jiting/Zhou Haodong 2-1 (19-21, 21-16, 21-17).

In the fourth women’s doubles match, the South Korean team sent famous players Jung Na-eun and Lee So-hee, but they were defeated by the Chinese team’s two under-20-year-old players. Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning played well, beating the provisional combination of South Korea 21-11, 21-10 in straight sets.

In this year’s mixed team competition, neither the Chinese nor the Korean teams sent all their main players, and the top players in each individual event of the two teams did not participate.

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)