The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 after overtime thanks to LeBron James’ 30 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Schröder’s 21 points, who sealed the victory with two free throws with 8.4 seconds left.

The Lakers finished seventh in the Western and will face Memphis in the first round of the playoffs, which begins Sunday.

The Timberwolves instead will play against New Orleans or Oklahoma City for the eighth position and, therefore, for the series with the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota took the field without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points.

Anthony Davis produced 24 points and 15 rebounds but also committed a bad foul on Mike Conley, who scored 23 points.

After a close game, the Lakers won in overtime thanks to a three-pointer by Rui Hachimura and numerous errors by the Timberwolves.

Fun fact: The game was the first non-regular season Lakers game played in front of its unrestricted crowd since James joined the team five seasons ago. Los Angeles won the 2020 title in the Florida bubble, played to a half-capacity arena against Phoenix in 2021, and missed the playoffs in 2018 and 2022.