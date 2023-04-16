30 km is the right length for a bike ride

Now that you have bought the bicycle, that you have signed up for Strava and Komoot, that perhaps you have joined some social groups in which other cyclists share their rides, the question will have arisen spontaneously: what is the right length for a bike ride?

It is very likely that you have around you, on social media or in your neighborhood, people shooting each other like it’s nothing 100, 150, 200 km by bikewhile you already find your 40 km Sunday ride remarkable but out of shame you don’t share it.

What is the right length of a bike ride

Not, in life there are objective things and subjective things. The length of a bike ride falls into the second category, depending on too many individual factors. Is it the weekend (and you don’t work) or is it a weekday and you work 8 hours? Are we talking about road or dirt? Is there a drop or flatness like a pool table? Summer or winter? And again: are there family commitments – the children to take to sports, the parents waiting for lunch, the partner who wants to go shopping in the centre?

There are other questions to ask, but especially one: why are we cycling?

However, despite the seemingly open-ended nature of this question, you can try to answer the question about the ideal length of a bike ride making a small and simple reasoning.

The day is 24 hours

Let’s start with an objective fact: a day is 24 hours. 7 or 8 hours (at best) are spent sleeping. Or at least that’s how it should be, considering the importance of rest even for those who play sports. Neither 16 or 17 remainmore or less in which: working, eating, taking care of the house and household chores, taking care of children and pets, even messing around a bit with friends, flirting, reading and doing all the things that are called “life”.

How much is left of a day to dedicate to cycling? Even cutting out all the superfluous, or considered as such? A couple of hours? Even less? In short, unless you are really – really – lucky in life, a reasonable 1 to 2 hours can be devoted to cycling in a normal day (and the weekend is the exception to the rule).

Here then is that 30 km is the ideal distance for a bike ride.

Because 30 km is the ideal distance for a bike ride

30 km by bike (without altitude difference is meant). feasible by anyone, even by those who have just bought iteven by those who have just bought a MTB, even by those who have not put their feet on the pedals for 10 years or more.

30 km for those used to cycling and want to relax are a pleasant outing without too much effort, which may not be definable as “training” but is very, very serotonin. Stuff for a couple of hours, even less, that reconciles you with the day and with life.

30 km for those who are trained they can also be done in 1 hour, giving it to the max with legs that burn from the first to the last pedal stroke, and take up at most 1 hour of time, or even less, and also be considered a real “training”.

Even 30km with quite a difference in height they can be considered a real workoutif you have mountains or hills behind your house and you shoot yourself a “food and drink” of those that invigorate the heart, muscles and lungs.

30 km in a couple of hours or less, in summer, you can do it in the morning, with the first light of the day and the cool air, or in the evening, with still light before sunset and the warmest air of the day. Or in winter you can do them during the hottest and brightest hours of the day, even during your lunch break if you’re lucky enough to work close to home or in smart working.

30 km you do them without a break, without stopping for a coffeejust with the water bottle and a bar for scruple.

Even if it’s cold or raining but you just can’t (or want) to do without your bike ride, 30 km is a distance you can manage without suffering too much.

30km also keeps you quite in mood with respect to cycling for that then, on the weekend, if you want to do more, or even much moreyou don’t have to start from scratch every time with an executioner’s effort.

30km is aexcellent distance if you want to get back in shape with the bicyclebut also if the hair is now white (or has fallen out) and it is a matter of counteracting the decline.

Photo by David Dvoracek / Coen van de Broek / Lachlan Cruickshank on Unsplash



Advertising