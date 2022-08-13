Xinhua News Agency, Paris, August 12 (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) “France Football” magazine announced on the 12th the 30 candidates for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, the French star Benzer who helped Real Madrid win the “Double” of La Liga and the Champions League last season Horse was selected as the favourite to win the award, while seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was dropped from the shortlist for the first time in 16 years.

Lewandowski, who moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this summer, five-time Ballon d’Or winner of Manchester United, Ronaldo, Manchester City’s midfielder De Bruyne, played for Tottenham Hotspur Well-known players such as Kane and Son Heung-min were selected for this list. This summer, Mbappe, who staged a transfer “soap opera” and eventually stayed with Paris Saint-Germain, became the only player selected for the Ligue 1.

Messi, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain last season, did not appear in the 30-man squad. Since his first shortlist for the Ballon d’Or in 2006, the Argentine star has never missed the shortlist before this Ballon d’Or, He won the Ballon d’Or seven times in his career, the most in history.

Previously, the organizers announced some changes in the selection rules of this year’s Golden Globe Awards. Among them, the biggest change is in the time range of examining candidates’ performance – from focusing on the performance of a single calendar year in the past to examining the performance of a single season. So the 2022 Ballon d’Or will examine the performance of the players in the 2021-2022 season, while the players’ performance in the Qatar World Cup will be included in the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

In addition, the Golden Globes has expanded the jury list and restricted the qualifications of judges. The men’s side must be represented in the top 100 countries and territories in FIFA’s rankings to vote, while the women’s side requires the top 50. In terms of the main basis for selection, the Ballon d’Or will first consider the individual performance of the players, and then the collective performance of their team, including team honors and records.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on October 17 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.