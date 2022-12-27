Original title: 3:0 victory over Fujian team to win two consecutive victories in the quarterfinals (quote)

“Heavenly Girl” Jiangsu women’s volleyball team competes for the top spot in Group G (theme)

Tianjin Daily reporter Liang Bin

Yesterday, in the second round of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League, the second round of the quarter-finals of Group G, the Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team defeated the Fujian women’s volleyball team 3-0 and won two consecutive victories in the quarter-finals. The game scores are 25:13, 25:19 and 25:14. At 19:30 today, the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team will face the Jiangsu Women’s Volleyball Team. The two teams will compete for the top spot in Group G.

In this campaign, the Tianjin team continued the starting lineup of the previous game. The team also ushered in the return of Meng Dou, a substitute setter. A total of 10 players came to the game. The Fujian team has many players missing in this campaign, including two free agents. The team’s two major attackers, Zhuang Yushan and Zheng Yixin, will start the game. In the first game, the Tianjin team successively expanded the point difference in the serving rounds of the main attacker Li Yingying and the responder Vargas. With the secondary attacker Wang Yuanyuan hitting the probe ball and scoring, Tianjin team won the first game 25:13. In the second game, the Fujian team improved the quality of serving, first attack and blocking, and the situation was once very stalemate. In the middle game stage, the Tianjin team started to work hard and gradually widened the point difference, winning another game at 25:19. In the third game, the Tianjin team led 7:1 at the start and won the winning game 25:14. This is also the 15-game winning streak since the start of the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team.

After the game, Tianjin women’s volleyball coach Wang Baoquan believed that the team was impacted by the Fujian team in the second game. “The second game was mainly due to the low quality of our blocking and defense, which made it difficult to seize counterattack opportunities and score.” The strength of the opponents who come down will become stronger and stronger, so the team must seize the opportunity of actual combat to adjust the lineup, adjust the state, and prepare for the knockout stage. “Like the next match against the Jiangsu team, the Jiangsu team is relatively organized. The strength is very strong, and it is a good exercise for the team to play against such a high-level team, and the mentality and skills of the players will be better improved.” In the second half of each game in this game, the Tianjin team will use Yang Yi replaced Wang Yizhu as the main attacker, ensuring a good pass while strengthening the defense of the back row. In this regard, Wang Baoquan said: “The main reason is that Yang Yi has not played for a while, so let her adapt to the rhythm of the game and further adjust her state.”

In addition, in the first round of the men’s volleyball league quarter-final match yesterday, Tianjin Food Group’s men’s volleyball team lost 0:3 to the “Sixteen Champions” Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team. In the game, the total score was 0:1, and the scores of the 3 rounds were 20:25, 23:25 and 23:25. At 17:00 today, the Tianjin and Shanghai teams will compete in the second round of the quarter-finals.