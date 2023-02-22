news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – After Lionel Messi dressed in the Bisht, one of the most prestigious Arab garments that represents well-being and royalty, when he lifted the World Cup in Qatar, now it’s Cristiano’s turn Ronaldo. Indeed. to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the founding of Saudi Arabia, CR7 celebrated in Riyadh by taking to the field for a celebratory event dressed in typical Saudi clothing, together with Al Nassr executives and teammate Talisca, a Brazilian ex of Bahia and Benfica and holding a sword.



Similar to the one which, white on green (the color of Islam), stands out on the Saudi flag. The club’s social networks then released the images of the event. (HANDLE).

