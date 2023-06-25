30:29 against defending champion France: German U21 handball players early in the World Cup quarterfinals

Status: 06/25/2023 10:37 p.m

The German handball juniors underlined their title ambitions at the U21 World Cup by reaching the quarter-finals early. At the start of the main round, the still undefeated and favored co-organizers of the World Cup in Magdeburg happily prevailed against the defending champion France with 30:29 (17:16). With the victory, the German team already booked a place in the round of the top eight on Thursday in Berlin.

In qualifying for the semi-finals, coach Martin Heuberger’s team benefited from Croatia’s previous 36-23 win over Tunisia. As a result, the World Cup runners-up from the Balkans, like the German team, already have four points in their account before the duel with Heuberger’s players on Monday (8:30 p.m.). France and Tunisia are still without a point and can no longer displace the two top teams from the top two places.

Advantage carelessly playful

Against France, the hosts around their top player Renars Uscins set an exclamation mark early on with a four-goal lead, but allowed the Equipe tricolore to come back within a goal before the break. In a similarly negligent manner, Heuberger’s team even lost a lead of seven goals in the second round, but were ultimately able to celebrate a happy ending.

The most successful Germans were the five-time goalscorers Justus Fischer (Hanover Burgdorf) and Moritz Sauer (Potsdam). The young Germans are aiming for their third title after triumphing at the 2009 World Cup in Egypt and two years later in Greece. Even with these two title wins, Heuberger, who later also worked as a men’s national coach, sat on the bench with the talents.

Ideally, the selection of the German Handball Federation (DHB) would fight again in Berlin in the semi-finals after the quarter-finals on Saturday for a place in the final. The medals will be played again in the German capital the next day.

