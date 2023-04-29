3:1 success: Ingolstadt manages the second win under Köllner against Verl

Status: 04/29/2023 5:53 p.m

FC Ingolstadt 04 defeated SC Verl 3-1 and thus won at home for the first time since November. Under the direction of trainer Michael Köllner, the Schanzers managed the second threesome.

FC Ingolstadt 04 clinched their second win in their fourth game under new coach Michael Köllner: a 3-1 win over SC Verl. This was the first home win for Oberbayern since November. And the coach’s record is balanced. The Schanzer are in 13th place with 41 points.

Bech and Civeja give FC Ingolstadt an early 2-0 lead

Ingolstadt started furiously and proved to be very efficient. FCI were awarded a penalty kick after just five minutes, which Tobias Bech converted into an early lead (6th). A little later, Tim Civeja made it 2-0 with his first third division goal (17th). Bech missed the preliminary decision with a batter crash. But after the Schanzer were also very good at the back, they took the lead into the half-time break unchallenged.

Verl comes up again, Schmidt makes it 3-1

FCI goalkeeper Marius Funk had to intervene for the first time (47′), but was able to clear Nico Ochojski without any problems. Ingolstadt was still superior, but showed a rather reserved style of play up front. She was punished, Yari Otto brought Verl up to 2:1 and made it exciting again. Bech hit the ball again (74′) before Patrick Schmidt finally put the lid on it with a penalty (82′).

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: Blickpunkt Sport 04/29/2023 – 5:15 p.m