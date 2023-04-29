Home » 3:1 success: Ingolstadt manages the second win under Köllner against Verl
Sports

3:1 success: Ingolstadt manages the second win under Köllner against Verl

by admin
3:1 success: Ingolstadt manages the second win under Köllner against Verl

As of: 04/29/2023 4:11 p.m

FC Ingolstadt 04 won against SC Verl 3:1. The Schanzer only had to tremble a bit after the goal. It is the second victory under the direction of coach Michael Köllner.

FC Ingolstadt 04 clinched their second win in their fourth game under new coach Michael Köllner: a 3-1 win over SC Verl. The coach’s record is thus balanced. The Schanzer are in 13th place with 41 points.

Bech and Civeja give FC Ingolstadt an early 2-0 lead

Ingolstadt started furiously and proved to be very efficient. FCI were awarded a penalty kick after just five minutes, which Tobias Bech converted into an early lead (6th). A little later, Tim Civeja made it 2-0 with his first third division goal (17th). Bech missed the preliminary decision with a batter crash. But after the Schanzer were also very good at the back, they took the lead into the half-time break unchallenged.

Verl comes up again, Schmidt makes it 3-1

FCI goalkeeper Marius Funk had to intervene for the first time (47′), but was able to clear Nico Ochojski without any problems. Ingolstadt was still superior, but showed a rather reserved style of play up front. She was punished, Yari Otto brought Verl up to 2:1 and made it exciting again. Bech hit the ball again (74′) before Patrick Schmidt finally put the lid on it (82′).

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

See also  Union Berlin is threatened with a sell-off: 15 million for Becker? English hunt Khedira! - BUNDESLIGA

Source: Blickpunkt Sport 04/29/2023 – 5:15 p.m

You may also like

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg separate 1:1

Inter, axis with Chelsea and assault on Retegui?

Legendary BIG3 basketball launches in China, HQ in...

Spectators jump in as linesmen: Wiesbaden messes up...

«Kneel to pray at the altar of Diego»-...

FC Bayern Munich: It’s a crisis of the...

F1, Gp Baku: Leclerc surrenders only to Perez:...

Heat Bucks referee report: The two teams each...

Alba Berlin: “Don’t burn it completely”

DUEROCCHE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy