Home Sports 35 arrests after fan riots in Frankfurt
After violent clashes surrounding the Champions League duel between Eintracht Frankfurt and SSC Napoli, there were 35 arrests on Tuesday. After the end of the game or the end of the police measures, the football supporters, 22 Frankfurt fans and 13 from Italy, were released again, as the Frankfurt police announced on Wednesday. Some fans were slightly injured in the clashes, it said.

Incidents on Tuesday included around 100 Eintracht fans throwing bottles and stones at minibuses and vehicles carrying Italian fans. However, the majority of those involved fled undetected from the police, as the police spokesman explained.

As a result, several Italian fans got out with striking tools such as iron bars and baseball bats and attacked the Frankfurt fans. The police could have intervened quickly, the spokesman said. Striking tools and pyrotechnics were also found in the vehicles of SSC Napoli fans. In addition, there was also a fight between the fans of both teams, which the police ended with the use of pepper spray, according to the spokesman.

