36 by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors prevail over Charlotte in the first act

36 by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors prevail over Charlotte in the first act

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-108.

Pascal Siakam had 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and OG Anunoby added 23 points for the Raptors.

The Raptors (39-39) entered the day tied with the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place in the Eastern and are looking to move up the standings to have a better chance of exiting the play-in tournament.

The Hornets have played without all five starters this season. Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 26 points and Mark Williams added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets.

The teams will meet again Tuesday evening in Charlotte.

