The Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-108.

Pascal Siakam had 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and OG Anunoby added 23 points for the Raptors.

The Raptors (39-39) entered the day tied with the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place in the Eastern and are looking to move up the standings to have a better chance of exiting the play-in tournament.

The Hornets have played without all five starters this season. Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 26 points and Mark Williams added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets.

The teams will meet again Tuesday evening in Charlotte.