361° Hangzhou Hubin Asian Games Flagship Store Opens, Showcasing Exclusive Merchandise and Asian Games Culture

The opening of the 361° Hangzhou Hubin Asian Games flagship store on July 1st has sparked excitement among sports enthusiasts and fans of the Asian Games. Located in the bustling Hubin business district of Hangzhou, the store boasts a spacious area of over 500 square meters, offering a unique shopping experience for visitors.

With two floors featuring distinct spaces, the store showcases a wide range of sports equipment, including items for running, basketball, and comprehensive training. These products are thoughtfully displayed in partitions, making it easy for customers to navigate and find what they need. Furthermore, the store proudly presents the 361° China Star series, which has been specially customized for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

One of the highlights of the store is the special Asian Games culture area on the second floor. Here, visitors can marvel at the official uniforms worn by torchbearers in the past four Asian Games, spanning from 2010 to 2022. Additionally, the uniquely designed torches of the Asian Games are also on display, providing a glimpse into the rich history and symbolism of this prestigious sporting event.

The opening of the flagship store not only offers a wide selection of sporting goods but also promotes the spirit of the Asian Games. It serves as a hub for sports enthusiasts and fans to connect, share experiences, and immerse themselves in the excitement surrounding the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

As the Asian Games draw closer, the 361° Hangzhou Hubin Asian Games flagship store stands as a testament to the city’s enthusiasm and dedication to hosting a successful event. With its prime location near the picturesque West Lake, the store is sure to attract both local residents and tourists alike. Sports enthusiasts can now gear up and show their support for the Hangzhou Asian Games at this unique retail destination.