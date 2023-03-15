Status: 03/15/2023 8:55 p.m

What a debut for Oldenburg’s new coach Fuat Kiliç. Two days after taking office, he celebrated a 2-1 (1-1) home win against Borussia Dortmund II, a direct competitor in the relegation battle.

His personnel decisions were decisive for the important threesome. Linus Schäfer (starting XI) and Ayodele Adetula (substitute shortly before the end) scored the goals for Lower Saxony, who not only gave up the red lantern in the table, but are only one point behind the saving bank.

There the SpVgg Bayreuth ranks, where the Oldenburgers are guests on Saturday (2 p.m., in the NDR Livecenter).

VfB Youngster Schäfer with first profit goal

Kiliç made three changes to the team compared to the 0:2 in Osnabrück: Kamer Krasniqi, Schäfer and Rafael Brand started. And the new coach showed a lucky touch: because it was youngster Schäfer who took the lead in Oldenburg. The 19-year-old didn’t let Manfred Starke stop him in the penalty area and shot the ball under the crossbar with his left hand for his first professional goal (9′).

But the joy of the Oldenburgs did not last long. Completely undisturbed by the VfB defence, Falko Michel headed in to make it 1-1 (18′). The hosts didn’t let that bother them and continued to create chances: Max Wegner (22′, 32′) and Starke (28′) failed to get through to BVB keeper Marcel Lotka.

Mielitz fends off penalty kicks

And so the Kiliç-Elf almost went into the break with a deficit: Leon Deichmann let a harmless cross pass, Michel therefore appeared free in front of goalkeeper Sebastian Mielitz, who brought down the Dortmund player. Mielitz made up for his faux-pas and saved Antonos Papadopoulos’ penalty (42′).

Krasniqi twice unlucky

It took 12 minutes in the second half before there was another scene in the penalty area: Krasniqi’s shot touched the outside of the post – but the goal would not have counted due to a previous offside position. A little later the ball was even in the net, Krasniqi was involved again, but again it was offside (65′).

Joker Adetula stabs

VfB was the more dangerous team, Dortmund mostly remained harmless offensively. Mielitz only had to intervene again in the 79th minute, when the Oldenburg keeper fished a long-range shot from Bjarne Pudel out of the corner.

Coach Kiliç had another idea in the 85th minute and brought on Adetula. Three minutes later, he scored the 2-1 winning goal for VfB after a template by Brand. After five defeats in a row, Oldenburg was able to celebrate a win again. “It’s our turn again,” said the stadium announcer, who was sparsely filled with only 1,200 spectators. The VfB fans cheered loudly.

Game statistics VfB Oldenburg – Borussia Dortmund II

Matchday 27, March 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m

VfB Oldenburg 2 Borussia Dortmund II 1

Tore:

1:0 Schäfer (8.)

Schäfer (8.) 1:1 F. Michel (18.)

F. Michel (18.) 2:1 Adetula (87.)

VfB Oldenburg: Mielitz – Möschl, L. Deichmann, Steurer, Knystock – Zietarski, Schäfer (62. Hasenhüttl) – Brand, Krasniqi, Starke (85. Adetula) – Wegner (78. Bookjans)

Borussia Dortmund II: Lotka – Papadopoulos (89th Otuali), Pan (89th Akono), Dams, S. Coulibaly (61st Pudel) – Özkan, Rothe (61st Tattermusch) – Eberwein, F. Michel (76th Pasalic) – Pohlmann, Njinmah

Viewers: 1268

This topic in the program:

NDR 2 Sports | 03/15/2023 | 11:03 p.m