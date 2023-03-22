Home Sports 3rd league: 1860 Munich manages first win under new coach Jacobacci
3rd league: 1860 Munich manages first win under new coach Jacobacci

As of: 03/18/2023 6:02 p.m

The new coach of TSV 1860 Munich Mauricio Jacobacci has won his first lion victory. His team managed a convincing 3-1 victory at Erzgebirge Aue.

So far, lion coach Mauricio Jacobacci had had to settle for two draws in three games. At FC Erzgebirge Aue, the double goal scorer Stefan Lex and Albion Vrenezi made it 3-1 and thus the first success of the new coach at TSV 1860 Munich.

Lex and Vrenezi reward the lions’ offensive play

TSV 1860 Munich pushed powerfully forward in Aue from the start. Philipp Steinhart shot the ball from a tight angle (6th) just wide of the right post. Albion Vrenezi shot (9th) into the arms of Martin Männel. Stefan Lex did it better, he easily pushed in (16th) for a 1-0 lead. And it continued with strong combinations in the direction of the opposing goal. Albion Vrenezi made it 2-0 after a clean cross from Lex (36′). Aue, on the other hand, didn’t play at all on the offensive and was even lucky that Lex left the almost certain 0:3 alone in front of the goal in the 40th minute.

Lex ups the ante for 1860

After the change of sides, Marco Hiller got something to do after all. He was able to defuse a free kick from Dimitrij Nazarov (49th). Lex hit the post from an offside position (53rd). Five minutes later (59th) he completed the 3-0. Substitute Meris Skenderović pushed the ball past the left from eleven yards (65′). After the Löwen Aue gave the ball a little too much, Paul-Philipp Besong made it 1:3. But there was nothing more for the home side.

Source: Blickpunkt Sport 18.03.2023 – 2:00 p.m

