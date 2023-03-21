As of: 03/21/2023 6:09 p.m

FC Ingolstadt lost the fourth game in a row against Dynamo Dresden. After an early lead, the FCI lost 2:3 against the third-placed team. Especially on the defensive, the Schanzer showed big deficits.

FC Ingolstadt just can’t get back on the road to success: Guerino Capretti’s team lost the fourth game in a row against Dynamo Dresden. The goals from Denis Linsmayer (5th minute) and Donald Nduka (61st) were not enough against strong Dresdeners. Valmir Sulejmani was also sent off in the 2-3 defeat against the third-placed team (81st).

Lightning start for Ingolstadt

The starting positions for both teams could hardly have been more different: After three defeats in a row, the Schanzer finally wanted to score again. Dresden, on the other hand, is on the road to success and has been unbeaten in eleven league games. But the Schanzer got off to a strong start in front of around 6,300 spectators: after just five minutes they took a 1-0 lead. Marcel Costly returned to the backcourt. Denis Linsmayer lurked there, who had a lot of time and then hit the bottom right corner. But then the Saxons got into the game better and better. In the 10th minute of the game, Paul Will equalized to make it 1-1. Shortly before half-time, Dresden turned the game around. Ahmet Arslan scored to make it 2-1 for the visitors – his 16th goal of the season. The Ingolstadt defense looked unhappy.

Schanzer don’t give up

The unfortunate defense was also decisive in the second half: After a long ball from their own half, the FCI defense was too open, so Jakob Lemmer first played Calvin Brackelmann, then Marius Funk and finally from the acute angle to the 3:1 lead netted for Dresden.

But the Schanzer didn’t give up, less than two minutes later the youngster Donald Nduka scored the 2:3 goal. The 19-year-old scored in only his second professional game. After a yellow-red card for Valmir Sulejmani, the hosts were outnumbered from the 81st minute and were no longer able to counter Dresden’s offensive urge.

In the end, the Schanzer lost 2:3, it was the fourth defeat in a row. Coach Guerino Capretti’s team is still in twelfth place in the table.

“That’s a catastrophe”

FCI player Pascal Testroet found clear words on the Magenta microphone after the defeat against Dresden: “It’s a catastrophe and it feels really bad. (…) I don’t give a damn about the performance, in the end we have to play another game win and get three points.” The next opponent for the Ingolstadt team is Zwickau, currently in 19th place in the third division table.

