VfL Osnabrück suffered their second defeat in a row in the third division and lost 0:3 (0:1) at 1860 Munich. VfB Oldenburg also remained without points against Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

A week after the bankruptcy against Dynamo Dresden, VfL continued to lose ground in the promotion race. After the victory in Oldenburg, Wehen Wiesbaden is now eight points ahead, Dynamo Dresden five. The hopes of promotion still live on at Bremer Brücke: “In terms of numbers, everything is still possible,” said VfL coach Tobias Schweinsteiger.

After a committed start by the “Löwen”, Osnabrück got into the game better and had the first big chance: After a free kick, Paterson Chato put the ball next to the post from close range (13′). It remained the best opportunity for Lower Saxony, who disappointed in a playful way, until the break.

Boyamba lifts the “lions” into happiness

1860 was a bit more determined and therefore didn’t take the lead undeservedly. First, Joseph Boyamba missed the 1-0 (37th) when he had a big chance. But just a few seconds later, the midfielder skilfully lobbed the ball over VfL keeper Philipp Kühn into the goal (38′).

Osnabrück had to improve in the second round, but the Schweinsteiger team just couldn’t find the form they had in the past few weeks. A free-kick from Manuel Haas on the outside of the post could have been a wake-up call (61st) – but it wasn’t.

Bayern Munich kept control of the game and continued to improve: Boyamba started at the right moment and skilfully lobbed the ball past Kühn into the goal (70′). It got even worse for the guests five minutes later: Noel Niemann saw the red card after a rude challenge against Marcel Bär. Jesper Verlaat scored the final point with his goal in the 88th minute. (The statistics of the game)

VfB Oldenburg loses again

For VfB Oldenburg, however, the situation in the table basement is becoming increasingly precarious. The promoted lost against SV Wehen Wiesbaden 1:2 (0:2) and conceded the third defeat in a row. VfB coach Fuat Kilic had decided to change goal and put Felix Dornebusch in place of Sebastian Mielitz.

After the Lower Saxony had kept up well for a long time, a mistake by Dornebusch gave the guests the lead: he punched the ball in front of Sascha Mockenhaupt, who easily pushed it in. Shortly before the break, Johannes Wurtz made it 2-0 (44th).

Oldenburg didn’t give up and had some good actions, especially through set pieces. Robert Zietarski then headed the goal (68′). However, it was not enough to win a point. (The statistics of the game)

