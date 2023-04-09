As of: 04/08/2023 4:04 p.m

Dynamo Dresden could not have started the celebrations for the club’s 70th anniversary better. SGD got their 16th win of the season against Rot-Weiss Essen.

Dynamo Dresden remains within striking distance of the promotion places. On Easter Saturday (April 8th, 2023), the team of head coach Markus Anfang won a gripping exchange of blows in front of a home crowd (30,699 spectators) against newly promoted Rot-Weiss Essen 2:1 (1:1). Ahmet Arslan was named man of the day with a dream goal and an assist, but he was carried away to an assault just before the end.

Arslan to the lead with a dream goal

Beginning trusted the identical starting eleven, who had recently been successful in Osnabrück, and saw a good start for his team. Dresden dominated the game from the first minute, but initially couldn’t find any gaps in Essen’s tightly packed defence. Arslan became dangerous for the first time after eleven minutes with a long-range shot, but Essen was able to block.

Two pointer turns later, Dynamo’s top scorer turned the stadium into a madhouse. Essen’s José-Enrique Rios Alonso misjudged a cross from Claudio Kammerknecht’s right half-space. Arslan artistically started the overhead kick and welded the ball into the right corner from an acute angle.

Ahmet Arslan hits an overhead kick to give Dynamo the lead.

Drljaca’s buck brings food back into play

Dresden then tried to follow suit immediately. Essen held up well, but remained playful but limited. Coach Christoph Dabrowski’s team was also lucky after Andreas Wiegel’s foul on Christian Conteh in the penalty area went unpunished (21′). In the 28th minute, a goal by Dennis Borkowski, who exploited a misunderstanding in Essen’s back line, was disallowed. Referee Speckner did not give the goal because he had previously seen Stefan Kutschke fouling RWE keeper Jakob-Karl Golz – a controversial decision.

On the other hand, the giant buck, which Dynamo goalkeeper Stefan Drljaca allowed himself in the 40th minute, was completely undisputed. He hit a completely harmless back pass straight into Ron Berlinski’s feet without needing to. He thanked him and pushed into the empty goal for a surprising equalizer. Shortly before the break things got hectic again after RWE captain Felix Herzenbruch hit Borkowski in the face in the penalty area. But this time, too, there was no whistle.

Disappointment at Dynamo Dresden Tim Knipping after the mistake of his keeper Stefan Drljaca.

Borkowski rewards Dresden

Essen came out of the dressing room with a lot of speed, but the first chance in the second half belonged to Dresden. After good preliminary work by Conteh, Kutschke failed with his powerful shot in the right sixteen by Golz (51st). On the other side, Drljaca was able to iron out his mistake from the first half after he made a strong save against Thomas Eisfeld from close range and prevented the deficit (54th). As a result, Dresden again took the initiative. Arslan missed two good opportunities with a free kick (58th) and after Kutschke had put his heel down (59th).

Borkowski also missed the goal with his flick in the 65th minute, but was able to celebrate two minutes later. After a perfectly timed cross from Arslan to the back post, the 21-year-old energetically prevailed against Wiegel and headed in for the lead again. The SGD then sought the preliminary decision. But Golz kept his team in the game by first scraping Conteh’s shot out of the right corner (73′) and then saving against Kutschke from close range (74′).

Arslan’s assault has no consequences

In the final phase it got heated. First, Kyu-Hyun Park saw yellow after a swallow. Arslan and Björn Rother then clashed. Arslan stepped on his opponent’s foot, Rother retaliated with a nudge. However, referee Speckner only put the Essener off the field. Lucky for Arslan, who was able to put the lid on from a short distance in the first minute of added time, but failed again at Golz. Nevertheless, Dresden survived the final phase and secured the three points.