3rd league: Bayreuth after a mistake at TSV 1860 Munich in the back

Status: 04/22/2023 3:59 p.m

A curious own goal and Stefan Lex’s goal as a lion joker brought TSV 1860 Munich a 2-0 win over SpVgg Bayreuth. The Franconians remain on the relegation zone.

An unsuccessful attempt at liberation and Stefan Lex’s late goal gave TSV 1860 Munich a very fortunate 2-0 victory in the Bavarian third division duel with SpVgg Bayreuth. The distance between the Franks and the non-relegation zone is four points, the lions are ninth in the table.

Curious Bayreuth own goal brings the lion leadership

The lions immediately tried to take the initiative. But they needed the help of SpVgg Bayreuth to score the lead. Moritz Heinrich actually wanted to fend off a lion attack by Marcel Bär, but shot his colleague Steffen Eder in the process. And the ball bounced off his back (8th) into his own box. After that, Bayreuth defended itself and had good finishes thanks to Eroll Zejnullahu and Markus Ziereis.

Chances for both sides, Lex makes the late 2-0

And that’s what the Franks did in the second half. Benedikt Kirsch shook off his opponent Jesper Verlaat in midfield. Arriving at the penalty area, the completely unchallenged player pushed the ball (53rd) well over the box. In direct return, Meris Skenderović (55th) missed the 2-0. Stefan Lex, who came on as a joker, succeeded in doing that (67th), the day before his retirement had announced in the 81st minute.

TTable management and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: BR24 Sport on BR Fernsehen April 22, 2023 – 5:15 p.m

