After three defeats in a row, Borussia Dortmund II clinched an important win against the penultimate table FSV Zwickau and kept the competitor in the relegation battle at bay.

BVB II won 4-0 (2-0) on Sunday and climbed to the first non-relegation rank 16 with 27 points, Zwickau remains 19th in the table with 24 points.

Dortmund strikes twice in half one

In a turbulent initial phase, the guests had the first opportunity through Dominic Baumann (3rd), who shot just wide after a low cross on the first post. Then Dortmund was the game-determining team and deservedly took the lead. Tom Rothe hit a precise cross from the left at the free-standing Ted Tattermusch (16th), who headed into the right corner from eight meters.

Almost ten minutes later, BVB struck again. After a through ball from Michael Eberwein, Justin Njinmah (25′) won the running duel against Zwickau’s Jan Löhmannsröben and pushed the ball past FSV keeper Johannes Brinkies into the far corner. Zwickau became more active, but did not develop enough penetrating power on the offensive.

Otuali makes the decision

After the break, Brinkies made a strong save on a long-range shot from Njinmah (47′) from 18 meters and fished the ball out of the corner. BVB then acted a little more defensively, FSV came into play better and created a few chances. But after about 20 minutes, Dortmund got the game back under control.

In the 75th minute, Njinmah got another perfect through ball – this time played by Antonios Papadopoulos. Near the baseline, Njinmah passed the far post to Moses Otuali, who had just come on as a substitute, and pushed the ball over the line to make it 3-0. Just three minutes later, Otuali (78′) had the 4-0 on his feet, but failed in a one-on-one at Brinkies.

The strong Njinmah (90 + 1) set the final point in added time. Next Sunday (26.3./1 p.m.) occurs Borussia Dortmund II at TSV 1860 Munich.