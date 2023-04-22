3rd league: Dresden beats Mannheim and stays in the promotion race

As of: 04/22/2023 4:03 p.m

The dream of promotion is alive! Dynamo Dresden crowned the club’s 70th birthday celebrations with a win against Waldhof Mannheim. Coach Markus Anfang was sweating in the press box. His “twin” Florian Junge took over and celebrated a successful premiere as “head coach”.

Dynamo Dresden can also win without Markus Beginning and continues to get involved in the promotion race in the 3rd division. The SGD celebrated a deserved 2:1 victory against Waldhof Mannheim and thus shook off an opponent in the fight for the 2nd division. Dynamo is thus on a relegation place, because Wehen-Wiesbaden only played 1-1, the direct promotion place is only four points away.

Beginning could not stand on the sidelines at the football festival. He received a yellow card suspension and was not allowed to have any contact with the team 30 minutes before and after the game. Instead of dictating on the sidelines, the coach trembled, sweated and cheered in the press gallery. Of course, he had discussed the line-up with his assistant coaches Florian Junge and Heiko Scholz. They put on a new back four – forced to do so because Jacob Lewald was suspended and Max Kulke was injured. To do this, Claudio Kammerknecht had to go to the bench. Instead, Kevin Ehlers, Robin Becker and Park slipped into the back four and looked old when the guests first attacked.

First attack = first goal

After a soft cross from Pascal Sohm, Martinovic headed in to make it 1-0. Neither assignment nor pressure on the ball are correct. The deficit was not a mood killer, but for a long time there was little together in terms of play at the Dynamos. So a standard had to help. After a corner by Arslan, goalscorer Martinovic grabbed Stefan Kutschke far too rustically and pushed the Dynamo attacker to the ground. Referee Florian Heft immediately awarded a penalty. Arslan converted safely: 1: 1 (30th). After the equaliser, Dynamo got stronger and could have taken the lead with a little more precision.

Dominik Martinovic (11, SV Waldhof Mannheim) to 0: 1 with a header. Kevin Ehlers (39, SG Dynamo Dresden)

Kutschke redeems Dynamo

After Junge and Scholz gave the break, Dynamo came back better, but didn’t have 100 percent chances. The fans provided entertainment, who came up with one choreo surprise after the other and wrapped themselves in black, yellow and white plastic caps in glorious weather. The kickers also worked up a sweat – especially the Dresdeners, who were sweating (scared) on their foreheads during Martinovic’s feat. His artistic side kick smacked the crossbar, from where the ball bounced into the arms of the puzzled Drljaca. And dynamo? They could rely on their storm tank Stefan Kutschke. The veteran, who was unable to train as much during the week due to tonsillitis, climbed up after a cross and headed in with full conviction to make it 2-1 (74th). In a wild final phase, Dynamo missed several good counterattack chances and had to tremble for so long. Mannheim still had good chances in the final phase, but luck was on the side of the black and yellow team on this festive day.

Trainerstimme

Florian Junge (SGD): “I have to pay the boys a big compliment. It was a difficult game. There was a lot of intensity and a lot of chaos. We had problems keeping the game under control in the first half. In the second half we did we kept a cool head. This time we were lucky, which was missing last week. Of course I wished for a better start. Communication wasn’t right, but regardless of that we controlled the game afterwards and were able to pull it onto our side .”

Fan march before the game

Dynamo Dresden fans have long been ready for the second division. 28,500 spectators (sold out home area) not only ensured a great atmosphere during the game. Hours before the kick-off, a black and yellow caravan moved through the city center and cheered the SGD up at the end of the festival weeks. In the stadium, the fans caused amazement with surprise choreos. If she anniversary season – Dynamo was founded 70 years ago – with the rise being crowned, the Dynamo kickers have sole control.

Supporters of SG Dynamo Dresden take part in a fan march to the stadium and walk along the Terrassenufer.

Dynamo’s remaining program

Next week we go to SC Freiburg II, then the next promotion competitor Wehen-Wiesbaden comes to Dresden. Duels against FSV Zwickau (A), Meppen (A) and Oldenburg (H) conclude the season.

Sanny Stephan