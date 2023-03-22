Home Sports 3rd league: Elversberg only with a draw against Halleschen FC
3rd league: Elversberg only with a draw against Halleschen FC

3rd league: Elversberg only with a draw against Halleschen FC

Status: 03/19/2023 2:53 p.m

SV Elversberg did not get beyond a draw on Sunday. The game against Halleschen FC ended 1-1 in front of their home crowd.

Of a possible nine points in the English week, SV Elversberg have only had two so far and the two games before that were also a bit wormy – SVE looked back on four games without a win.

The goal for Sunday was therefore clearly set: In the game against the current number 16 from Halle, a threesome was needed again.

duel at eye level

SV Elversberg got off to a good start and put pressure on from the start. Despite the situation in the table, the guests showed a lot of self-confidence and managed to unsettle the home side in the first half hour.

However, the SVE fought back, increased the pace and was finally rewarded. Shortly before the half-time whistle it was Luca Schnellbacher (42nd) who put SVE in front. With the home side leading 1-0, the teams went into the dressing room.

Guests create the balance

Even after the change of sides, the pace continued. Hallesche FC played more offensively and pushed for an equalizer. In the 51st minute it was Dominik Steczyk who netted for the guests.

The SVE, on the other hand, found it increasingly difficult and no longer managed to take the lead. The Saarlanders were also unable to convert the chances at the end of the game. The game ended with a score of 1:1.

SVE travels to SC Verl

SV Elversberg remains in first place with 60 points. SVE will have their next chance to score next Saturday. Then the Saarlanders travel to SC Verl. The game starts at 2 p.m.

