As of: 03/20/2023 8:54 p.m

After an early lead, Ingolstadt lost the game and ultimately lost 2-3 to third-placed Dresden. Especially on the defensive, the Schanzer showed big deficits.

The starting positions for both teams could hardly have been more different: After three defeats in a row, the Schanzer finally wanted to score again. Dresden, on the other hand, is on the road to success and has been unbeaten in eleven league games.

Lightning start for Ingolstadt

The Schanzer got off to a strong start: after just five minutes they took a 1-0 lead. Marcel Costly returned to the backcourt. Denis Linsmayer lurked there, who had a lot of time and then hit the bottom right corner. But then the Saxons got into the game better and better. In the 10th minute of the game, Paul Will equalized to make it 1-1. Shortly before half-time, Dresden turned the game around. Ahmet Arslan scored to make it 2-1 for the visitors – his 16th goal of the season. The Ingolstadt defense looked unhappy.

Schanzer don’t give up

The unfortunate defense was also decisive in the second half: After a long ball from their own half, the FCI defense was too open, so Jakob Lemmer first played Calvin Brackelmann, then Marius Funk and finally from the acute angle to the 3:1 lead netted for Dresden.

But the Schanzer didn’t give up, less than two minutes later the youngster Donald Nduka scored the 2:3 goal. The 19-year-old scored in only his second professional game. After a yellow-red card for Valmir Sulejmani, the hosts were outnumbered from the 81st minute and were no longer able to counter Dresden’s offensive urge.

In the end, the Schanzer lost 2:3, it was the fourth defeat in a row. Coach Guerino Capretti’s team is still in twelfth place in the table.

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: BR24Sport 20.03.2023 – 9:55 p.m