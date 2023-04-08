Status: 08.04.2023 4:15 p.m

The HFC won an important and well-deserved victory in the relegation battle against Erzgebirge Aue.

After a big fight, Hallesche FC deservedly won 5:2 against FC Erzgebirge Aue. Thanks to three late goals, the people of Saalestadt remain unbeaten under new coach Sreto Ristic in his ninth game and initially leave the relegation zone.

The game started without a long scan. Dominik Steczyk came in for Halle from the left and put Zimmerschied in the limelight, who made it 1-0 from a tight angle (4th minute). Aue keeper Martin Männel didn’t look very good. But just two turns later, FC Erzgebirge came back. Marvin Stefaniak took a corner sharply into the penalty area, defender Erik Majetschak ran in strongly and headed the ball into the Halle goal from close range (6th minute).

After a strong start and a half-time lead, FC Erzgebirge slacked off and gave up the game at HFC.

After that, the game calmed down a bit. Aue had more possession and constricted the HFC at the back. After 23 minutes, Antonio Jonjic got through to the baseline after a nice one-two with Sam Schreck and passed it back to Stefaniak, who easily pushed in. Halle was by no means shocked and then pressed for the equalizer. Niklas Kreuzer crossed again and again, but his balls found no takers in the center of the attack. With 1:2 it went into the cabin.

Cruiser hits and flies

The second half began in disarray. Lots of nicks, lots of fouls, and objects kept flying onto the field. Halle pushed, but was unlucky for a long time. Up to the 75th minute. After a hug cross, Tunay Deniz heaved the ball into the goal. And things went well for the HFC. The liberation in the 81st minute: Aues Linus Rosenlocher played the ball in his own penalty area with his hand. There was a penalty. The transformed cruiser sovereign. After that, he took off his jersey and saw the yellow card. Shortly thereafter, that same cruiser fouled, saw yellow again and had to shower early. So Halle was ahead 3-2, but in the final phase with one man less. There was seven minutes of stoppage time.

Furious stoppage time: Steczyk puts the lid on

And that belonged to the HFC: Substitute Timur Gayret circled a free kick like a dream into the goal and made the preliminary decision (90+2). Aue threw everything forward again and was bitterly countered. After a counterattack via Zimmerschied, Steczyk completed the final score (90+4).

So Halle scored five goals against Aue, with five different players scoring for the people of Saalestadt. After five games without a win, it was an important victory in the relegation battle and an exclamation point to the competition. Aue fails to climb over the 40 point mark.

jar