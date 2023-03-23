Status: 03/18/2023 4:59 p.m

This home defeat really hurts: Third division soccer team SpVgg Bayreuth loses 2-1 (0-1) after conceding a late goal against VfB Oldenburg and slips back down to a relegation zone.

Third division promoted SpVgg Bayreuth has it in their own hands to stay above the line and keep the class in the home games against most of their direct relegation competitors. The first of these “finals” against VfB Oldenburg ended 1:2 (0:1). Markus Ziereis equalized the visitors’ lead (Krasniqi/39.) in the 50th minute. Shortly before the end, the North Germans managed the “lucky punch” (90th) through Patrick Hasenhüttl and kidnapped three points from the Wagner city.

SpVgg increases after the break

As is so often the case with home games in the Hans-Walter-Wild-Stadion, the “Altstadt” acted a bit too hesitantly in the first half. There were a few approaches to the goal, for example in the case of a dangerous direct acceptance by Benedikt Kirsch. All in all, the guests from Oldenburg were given too much space, which they also used. However, the 0:1 by Kamer Krasniqi resulted from a beautifully played counterattack, in which the SpVgg defense was not aware.

Hasenhüttl shocks Bayreuth

After the break, the yellow-blacks increased as usual, took the initiative and were quickly rewarded. First Kirsch hit the post, shortly afterwards Markus Ziereis made it 1-1 with his eighth goal of the season (50th). As a result, 4,286 viewers saw that SpVgg had more control. But the last move to the goal was missing. When everyone was already believing in a 1-1 draw, Hasenhüttl still shot Oldenburg to victory.

Bayreuth is back on a relegation zone. The next task is the away game at Dynamo Dresden next weekend.

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: Blickpunkt Sport 18.03.2023 – 5:15 p.m