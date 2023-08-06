3rd league: Last-minute victory thanks to Thiel: Aue wins against Ingolstadt

Status: 06.08.2023 21:44

For the first time a third division game on a Sunday evening and for the first time a victory by Erzgebirge Aue at the start of a third division season. The decision against FC Ingolstadt was made at the last second.

Thanks to a goal a few seconds before the end of regular time, Erzgebirge Aue clinched a close but ultimately deserved 1-0 win over FC Ingolstadt. This is the first time in their third division history that the “Violets” can look forward to a win on the first day of the game. And that in the first Sunday evening game in the history of the 3rd division.

Statistics & ticker for reference: FC Erzgebirge Aue – FC Ingolstadt right arrow 3rd league: results & tables right arrow

In front of 10,343 spectators, Pavel Dotchev gave the confidence to four newcomers, Marcel Bär, Mirnes Pepic, Niko Vukancic and Sean Seitz were in the star formation at the start of the season. Aue had to do without Marvin Stefaniak for a short time, the club gave “family reasons” for this. Ex-Auer Pascal Testroet was in the starting line-up for the Schanzern, and he was back at his old place of work for the first time since moving in 2021. He had been injured in previous years.

Open first half – Aue at the end with the chance plus

Aue started the game a little better, but Ingolstadt had the first chances to score, but they weren’t really dangerous (5th/8th/14th). The first goal threat came from Aue after 20 minutes, when Seitz moved in from the outside line parallel to the edge of the penalty area and hammered the ball on goal, but FCI keeper Marius Funk was there brilliantly. He reacted strongly to a deflected free kick (30′) and saved his team from going behind. The home side had their best chance three minutes before the half-time whistle. Boris Tashchy freed Seitz, who failed at Funk from a tight angle. Ex-Leipzig’s Ryan Malone chipped the ball away from Omar Sijaric, who was attacking, and Aue’s attacker could have pushed into the empty goal.

Sean Seitz (Aue) prevailed against Leon Guwara (Ingolstadt, right) and takes off.

Thiel ensures Auer jubilation ecstasy

The second half was characterized for long stretches by the defensive lines and numerous half-chances. Aue struggled, sometimes combining well into the dangerous third, but failed again and again with the final pass. Only a long-range shot by Sijaric caused a murmur in the stadium. However, they themselves hardly allowed opposing degrees.

When everything looked like a 0-0, Maximilian Thiel struck the moment. Only 100 seconds on the field did he become the celebrated match winner. After a cross from Linus Rosenlöcher, Steffen Meuer, who was also a substitute, tried an overhead kick on the edge of the box. His unsuccessful attempt slipped through to the far post, where Thiel pushed him over the line from three meters. In stoppage time, Ingolstadt threw everything forward again. But Aue was also able to fend off the last attacks.

Thiel does the thing: In the 90th minute, Aue’s attacker makes it 1-0

votes on the game

Maximilian Thiel (goal scorer Erzgebirge Aue): “That was a great moment. To be able to reward the team after this great game. The lads fought and some left the field with cramps. It’s a great feeling when you score the golden goal.”

Pavel Dotchev (Coach Erzgebirge Aue): “We hinted at it in preparation and managed to hold our own against Bundesliga teams. We did that well today, although I wasn’t sure how the team would deal with the pressure of the first home game. Many spectators came, it was a great support.”

___

rac

This is the way to the SPORTS START PAGE Arrow right