As of: 04/08/2023 4:17 p.m

SV Waldhof Mannheim is back in the promotion race after a furious win against Freiburg II. The winning goal came in the last minute of stoppage time.

In the fourth minute of added time, Mannheim turned the game around at the Carl Benz Stadium. Bentley Baxter Bahn scored to make it 2-1 (0-1) after Julian Stark (28th minute) put Freiburg ahead and Fridolin Wagner (85th) equalized. After three defeats in a row, the Mannheimers can again squint towards promotion places.

The Waldhöfer (51 points) are eight points behind second-placed Wiesbaden and third-placed Freiburg and five points behind fourth-placed Dynamo Dresden.

change in both The starting formation

Waldhof trainer Christian Neidhart brought in comparison to 1:2 defeat in Saarbrücken three new players came into play: Marcel Seegert, Adrien Lebeau and Daniel Keita-Ruel started for Malte Karbstein (injured), Berkan Taz and Dominik Martinovic. His opponent at SC Freiburg II, Thomas Stamm, even changed to four positions after the 0:2 against Essen: Philipp Treu, Kenneth Schmidt, Kimberly Ezekwem and Merlin Röhl ran for Philip Fahrner, Robert Wagner (neither of whom were not there), Sandrino Braun- Schumacher and Jordy Makengo.

Mannheim can’t think of anything

The second in the table from Freiburg was initially the more active team and radiated more danger. SV Waldhof, who had recently lost three times in a row, couldn’t think of anything in the first half to pose problems for the guests. After about 20 minutes, Marcel Seegert had to be treated on his right thigh. The Mannheim captain was able to continue playing with a bandage, but could not prevent the guests from taking the lead.

Strong puts Freiburg in the lead

After a cross from Lars Kehl from the right, Julian Stark hit the bottom left corner (28′). Philipp Treu initiated this scene. Freiburg pushed for the second goal: Just a few minutes later, Freiburg striker Vincent Vermeij was alone in front of the goal, but keeper Jan-Christoph Bartels failed. Vermeij had previously intercepted a back pass from Waldhöfer, which created this great opportunity. Merlin Röhl also missed a great opportunity before the break after he volleyed a cross from Kimberly Ezekwem wide of the goal.

Waldhof is getting stronger

At the beginning of the second half, Waldhof’s coach Neidhart brought three new players, Marc Schnatterer, Dominik Martinovic and Pascal Sohm, and with them more momentum into the game. After a good hour, Mannheim then had their first chance when Julian Riedel just missed a corner from the right. The hosts got stronger – and created the next big opportunity: Martinovic ran to Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu after a pass, but failed because of his reflex. With ten minutes remaining, Atubolu saved a low shot from the striker. The guests from Breisgau concentrated on the defensive and isolated counterattacks.

Waldhof turns the game late

Mannheim’s efforts were rewarded when Fridolin Wagner flicked the ball into the top right corner (85′). Martinovic had previously extended a cross. Virtually in return, Freiburg had the opportunity to take the lead again through Vermeij, but the striker was initially unable to control the ball and then just missed the goal. When everyone was expecting a draw, Bahn probably tiptoed to the ball after a corner and decided the game.