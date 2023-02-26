Table leaders SV Elversberg meets Dynamo Dresden today on the 24th matchday of the 3rd division. All information about the broadcast of the game and where you can watch the third division game live on TV, live stream and live ticker today can be found here on SPOX.

This Sunday, February 26th, Dynamo Dresden is a guest in the 3rd division at SV Elversberg. The match on the 24th day of the third division will be kicked off at 1 p.m. in the Ursapharm Arena on the Kaiserlinde in Elversberg.

SV Elversberg vs. Dynamo Dresden, broadcast: 3rd league live today on TV, live stream and live ticker – the information

SV Elversberg is still the team of the hour in the 3rd division. With 56 points, Horst Steffen’s team is enthroned at the top of the table by a good margin, so SV Elversberg is clearly on the way up. SV Elversberg can win their fifth win in a row against Dynamo Dresden today.

With 37 points, Dynamo Dresden, on the other hand, is still very close to the promotion zone. In order not to lose touch with the front ranks, however, Markus Anfang’s team urgently needs points. Due to the 1-1 draw against Viktoria Köln on the last day of the game, Dresden had to lose a few feathers in the promotion race.

The first round game between Dynamo Dresden and SV Elversberg on matchday 5 ended 2:3. The promoted team narrowly won the hard-fought game last August. Can Dynamo Dresden get revenge for the first leg defeat today?

SV Elversberg vs. Dynamo Dresden, broadcast: 3rd league live today on TV, live stream and live ticker – expected lineups

SV Elversberg: Kristof – Fellhauer, Conrad, Antonitsch, Neubauer – Jacobsen, Dürholtz – Feil, Rochelt – Koffi, Woltemade

Dynamo Dresden: Drljaca – Melichenko, Lewald, Knipping, Kulke – Kammerknecht – Hauptmann, A. Arslan – CJ Conteh, Kutschke, Borkowski

SV Elversberg vs. Dynamo Dresden, broadcast: 3rd league today live on TV and live stream

Shows on TV MagentaSport today the duel between SV Elversberg and Dynamo Dresden exclusively. At 12.45 p.m. the pay-TV broadcaster begins broadcasting the third division game.

MagentaSport also offers you the option of watching the encounter between SV Elversberg and Dynamo Dresden live and in full in the live stream. You can find the paid live stream of the pay TV station in the MagentaSportapp and on MagentaSport.de.

A live stream of today’s third division game also offers OneFootball at. There you can see the transmission of as a single stream, without a subscription MagentaSport.

SV Elversberg vs. Dynamo Dresden, broadcast: 3rd league live today on TV, live stream and live ticker – the information at a glance

Gameday: 3rd league, 24th matchday

3rd league, 24th matchday Duel: SV Elversberg vs. Dynamo Dresden

SV Elversberg vs. Dynamo Dresden Datum: February 26th

February 26th kick-off: 1 p.m

1 p.m Venue: Ursapharm Arena at the Kaiserlinde, Elversberg

Ursapharm Arena at the Kaiserlinde, Elversberg Broadcast on TV: MagentaSport

Broadcast in the live stream: MagentaSport, OneFootball

Transmission in the live ticker: SPOX

SV Elversberg vs. Dynamo Dresden, transmission: 3rd league today in the live ticker

SPOX Follow the duel between SV Elversberg and Dynamo Dresden for you today in a detailed live ticker. With our live ticker you won’t miss a scene of the game. Here you can find the live ticker from SPOX.

