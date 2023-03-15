Status: 03/14/2023 8:57 p.m

Third division football club SV Meppen is still waiting for a win under its new coach Ernst Middendorp. In the home debut of the 64-year-old, the Emslanders lost to SC Verl 1: 3 (0: 2).

The hosts did not manage to save the tailwind from the point win against leaders Elversberg on Tuesday evening. On the contrary. The SVM didn’t find their way into the game against clever and very experienced losers and promptly conceded the first goal against the guests with the first chance to score. Maximilian Wolfram gave the sports club the lead with a header in the 22nd minute. Ten minutes later, Meppen keeper Erik Domaschke rang again, this time the goalscorer in the ranks of the losers was Nicolas Sessa (32nd).

Meppen too passive and dispassionate

Middendorp didn’t like what he had to watch from the sidelines at all. The Emsländer coach has hardly been able to train with his team in the past few days, due to the snowfall mostly only forest runs and video studies were possible. His team seemed correspondingly out of rhythm in the first half. No goal threat, far too passive defensively and vulnerable especially with crosses – the 0:2 at the break was deserved.

Middendorp makes four changes at the break

It must have gotten louder in the SVM dressing room and Middendorp made a clean sweep on the tactics board for the second half: the coach changed four times at half-time. One of the newcomers was Morgan Fassbender, who fired the hosts’ first shot on goal in the 48th minute. However, this did not pose any problems for guest goalkeeper Tim Wiesner, who came on in the eighth minute for the injured regular goalkeeper Niclas Thiede.

The second newcomer on the pitch, Samuel Abifade, turned out to be a short-time worker. The midfielder was sent off 57 minutes into the game after a challenge from Verls Wolfsram in a tough but reasonable decision. Four minutes later, the decimated Emsländer conceded the 0:3 through Verl’s Sessa. The decision was made that evening. SVM’s consolation goal by David Blacha in the 86th minute came too late.

With 21 points after 27 games, the Meppen team remains 19th in the table. On Friday evening, the Lower Saxony will play at Viktoria Köln.

Game statistics SV Meppen – SC Verl

Matchday 27, 03/14/2023 7:00 p.m

Tore:

0:1 Wolfram (22.)

Wolfram (22.) 0:2 N. Sessa (33.)

N. Sessa (33.) 0:3 N. Sessa (61.)

N. Sessa (61.) 1:3 sheet metal (86.)

SV Meppen: Domaschke – Ballmert, Puttkammer, Bruno Soares, Mazagg – Blacha, Vogt (46. Faßbender), Dombrowka (46. Risch) – Hemlein (46. Abifade), Pourié, Eixler (46. Evseev)

SC loss: N. Thiede (8th Wiesner) – Ochojski, Paetow, Mikic, Stöcker (55th Stellwagen) – Corboz, Baack – Otto (55th Meijer) – Grodowski (54th Tugbenyo), N. Sessa (69th Sapina), Wolfram

Viewers: 7118

