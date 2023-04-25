3rd league: MSV Duisburg wrestles a point from Elversberg

As of: 04/25/2023 9:46 p.m

MSV Duisburg drew with SV Elversberg in an entertaining game. Duisburg came back twice from behind.

The MSV Duisburg managed a surprise in the 2:2 (1:2) against leaders SV Elversberg. Nick Woltemade (13th/38th) gave the Saarlanders the lead, Niklas Kölle (31st) and Benjamin Girth (62nd) each equalized for the Zebras.

Woltemade with a double pack

Duisburg seemed to have more grip at the beginning, but the first chance of the game led to success for SVE: Jean Koffi crossed to fellow striker Nick Woltemade, who completed with a header. Elversberg then had the more dangerous actions. Woltemade narrowly missed the second goal after a corner (29′).

33rd matchday

arrow right

A short time later, Duisburg was lucky when the guests were not awarded a penalty after a handball. Chance then helped MSV: the ball came to Kölle through several uncontrolled touches, who suddenly pushed in free-standing at the bottom right. The leaders replied a short time later – again it was Woltemade, who was allowed to head in after a high ball.

MSV-Joker Girth stitches

After the change of sides, almost nothing happened for a quarter of an hour – then MSV struck: Substitute Girth used a cross from the right to equalize. Duisburg now acted on an equal footing with the guests. It was obvious to the zebras that they expected more than a draw.

The final phase lived mainly from the tension. MSV made a somewhat more determined impression, there weren’t any great chances to score for a long time – before Kolja Pusch tested the brilliantly parrying Nicolas Kritof in the SVE goal with a free kick. Ultimately, the game ended in a draw.