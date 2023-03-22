Status: 03/19/2023 11:52 a.m

Third division football club VfL Osnabrück did not get beyond a 1-1 (1-1) draw in the top game against SC Freiburg II on Saturday. VfB Oldenburg celebrated an important 2-1 (1-0) win at SpVgg Bayreuth with new coach Fuat Kilic.

After the debut success with Kilic on the sidelines against Borsussia Dortmund II last Wednesday, the Oldenburgers got a threesome in the next basement duel. With the win against Bayreuth, the newly promoted team climbed to 15th place in the table, at least temporarily.

Osnabrück remains in fifth place after the points were shared against the guests from Breisgau. Next Saturday (2 p.m., live on >) coach Tobias Schweinsteiger’s team will have their next top duel with the away game at Waldhof Mannheim.

“We really fought our way in and had great chances of winning the game in the end,” Schweinsteiger told NDR. “Then we have to take the step in Mannheim.”

Niemann with force from an acute angle

The playfully strong Freiburg set the tone at the Bremen bridge and deservedly took the lead. After a nice attack, Vincent Vermeij made it 1-0 for the guests (18th). It took Osnabrück a bit to get back into the game – but then it did: In the 27th minute, Noel Niemann made it through from the left and hammered the ball into the net from an acute angle to make it 1-1. Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu was powerless in the face of this force.

Matchday 28, 03/18/2023 2:00 p.m

0:1 Vermeij (18.)

Vermeij (18.) 1:1 Niemann (27.)

VfL Osnabrück: P. Kühn – Rorig, Gyamfi, Beermann, Kleinhansl – Köhler – L. Kunze (87. Heider), Tesche – Niemann (64. Wulff), Simakala (64. Higl) – Engelhardt

SC Freiburg II: Atubolu – Fahrner (70th Lee), Rosenfelder, K. Ezekwem, Treu – Engelhardt – R. Wagner, Baur (70th Prokopenko / 88th Braun-Schumacher) – Kehl (54th J. Stark), Guttau – Vermeij

Viewers: 13259

Tesche and Higl show nerves

In the second half it was an open exchange of blows. However, both defenses were good, so few goal area scenes came about. In the 81st minute, however, Robert Tesche could have given VfL the lead, if he didn’t have to. After an extended free kick, the experienced player missed the goal with a header at the second post.

Even the majority in the final phase – Freiburg’s Yannik Engelhardt saw yellow-red (86th) – the Lower Saxony could not take advantage of. Felix Higl had another great chance in injury time, but his nerves failed him too.

Hasenhüttl shoots Oldenburg to victory

VfB Oldenburg, on the other hand, shows strong nerves under the new coach Kilic. After the last-minute win against Dortmund II, Lower Saxony also scored the winning goal late against Bayreuth. Substitute Patrick Hasenhüttl caused huge celebrations at VfB in the 90th minute with a right-footed shot.

Bayreuth’s Markus Ziereis (50th) had previously equalized the visitors’ lead through Kamer Krasniqi (38th). The next Saturday (2 p.m.) the Oldenburg hosts Viktoria Köln.

Match statistics SpVgg Bayreuth – VfB Oldenburg

Matchday 28, 03/18/2023 2:00 p.m

SpVgg Bayreuth 1 VfB Oldenburg 2

0:1 Krasniqi (38.)

Krasniqi (38.) 1:1 Ziereis (50.)

Ziereis (50.) 1:2 Hasenhuttl (90.)

SpVgg Bayreuth: Petzold – Heinrich, Eder, E. Schwarz, Götz – Kirsch, Latteier (90th + 1 Maderer) – Diawusie (63rd Fenninger), Zejnullahu, Nollenberger – Ziereis (78th Steininger)

VfB Oldenburg: Mielitz – Möschl, L. Deichmann, Steurer, Knystock – Zietarski (82nd Plautz), Krasniqi – Brand (72nd Herbst), Starke (82nd Appiah), Adetula (53rd Schäfer) – Wegner (72nd Hasenhüttl)

Viewers: 4300

