3rd league: Preussen Munster earns a point against BVB at the start

Strong performance on the return to the 3rd division: SC Preußen Münster came very close to winning the opening game against Borussia Dortmund II.

On Saturday (August 5th, 2023) the two Westphalian clubs parted ways with a goalless draw after an intense and fast-paced game in which Münster clearly had better opportunities.

Wake-up call from Wegkamp: volley hit the crossbar

The hosts made an ambitious start to their first appearance in the third division after a three-year absence. Münster seemed more grippy, more determined – and almost played out a dangerous conclusion shortly after the kick-off. But Joel Grodowski went down in a duel with Dortmund’s last man Mario Suver. Münster would have liked to see a sending off, but referee Konrad Oldhafer didn’t whistle (1st). Great luck for Dortmund, great dissatisfaction on the part of the Prussians.

A little later, however, the Prussians fired the first real warning shot in front of Borussia: Gerrit Wegkamp only hit the crossbar with a direct acceptance in the penalty area, BVB goalkeeper Marcel Lotka would have had no chance (6th).

Dortmund also made an effort, but the “eagle bearers” had advantages in terms of ball possession and in offensive play, BVB II defended some tricky situations well. However, Borussia did not yet radiate their own danger in attack.

Munster with more chances to score than BVB II

On the other hand, Münster continued to pick up the pace in the second round. So Lotka was only forced into a respectable flight with a direct free kick from Alexander Hahn (53rd). Simon Scherder’s header from a corner also brought danger (61′). A really good opportunity Daniel Kyerewaa in the penalty area (62nd).

Münster’s goalkeeper Max Schulze Niehues had to intervene for the first time when Falko Michel tried to save (75′), but Dortmund didn’t get much more until the end of the game. The Prussians had the BVB method of choice – many long balls – under control. Whereby the own “lucky punch” failed to materialize.

Moment of shock for Münster, moment of smile for BVB

However, there was still a moment of shock for Munster: Luca Bazzoli had to leave the field bleeding (74′) after he was unlucky in an intense duel with Franz Roggo and got his shoe in the face while lying on the ground. But he was able to go into the dressing room on his own.

Very late on there was at least a little reason to celebrate among Dortmund’s away fans: New signing Jermain Nischalke, already a fan favorite because of his name, was substituted on (85′) and celebrated with chants.

Derby for Münster against Arminia is coming up

On the 2nd day of play, Borussia Dortmund II will have their first duel with another second-choice team. Sunday (08/20/2023, 1.30 p.m.), Freiburg’s substructure is a guest in the Ruhr area. The day before (2 p.m.), Münster has a task to solve at Westphalian archrival and second division relegated Arminia Bielefeld.

