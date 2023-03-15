Status: 03/14/2023 9:15 p.m

Rot-Weiss Essen got a point in a duel with promotion candidate VfL Osnabrück after a passionate performance. Viktoria Köln also showed comeback qualities in Halle. The SC Verl drove a sovereign away win in Meppen.

Red and white food and VfL Osnabrück parted ways during the English Week 3. Liga 1:1 on Tuesday evening. After falling behind twice, Viktoria Köln came back twice at Hallesches FC and fought for a 2-2 draw. SC Verl celebrated a sovereign 3:1 away win at table penultimate SV Meppen.

Essen – Osnabrück starts 15 minutes later

Referee Richard Hempel called the game on Hafenstrasse 15 minutes late. The reason was the delayed arrival of the fans from Osnabrück. The guests tried to take control of the game with the kick-off.

However, RWE had the first chances. Felix Bastian’s first shot landed in the arms of VfL goalkeeper Kühn from 20 meters out (7′). After a quarter of an hour it became really dangerous for the first time. After Kühn failed to defend his fist, the ball landed in front of Torben Müsel’s feet, whose shot was blocked at the last moment (16′).

Essen remained the more active team in the first half hour, VfL the more effective. Timo Beermann headed in from a corner to give the visitors a 1-0 lead (32′). After just under an hour, Osnabrück’s Niemann had the 2-0 on the foot. With a strong reaction, Essen goalkeeper Golz prevented the next goal.

On the other hand, a goal by Berlinski captain Felix Bastians was just offside (61′). Food stayed on the trigger. Young missed the Osnabrück goal by just a few centimeters (64′). Just a few seconds later, Lawrence Ennali scored the deserved equalizer (65′). Bastians and Kefkir extended a throw-in – Ennali hit a low shot from a central position to make it 1-1.

In the final phase, VfL Osnabrück appeared again dangerously in the Essen penalty area. Rios-Alonso scraped a lob from Robert Tesche off the line in dire straits (76′).

Viktoria Cologne’s Moritz Fritz (left) in a duel with Tom Zimmerschied (right) from Halleschen FC.

Viktoria Cologne is rewarded with a point

Both Viktoria and Hallesche FC started at high speed. After a flick by Tunay Deniz, Cologne goalkeeper Ben Voll prevented the 0:1 (16th minute) with a flight. Victoria Cologne had more of the game, but the hosts had the chances. After a header from Aljaz Casar, Voll was there again (35′). Shortly after the change of sides, Cologne’s goalkeeper had to admit defeat. Deniz pushed the ball past the far post into the Cologne goal (49′).

The Viktoria kept trying, in many situations it lacked the penetrating power. After a throw-in, Cologne played it to an end. At the penalty spot, Meißner passed the ball on to Patrick Sontheimer, who shot dryly into the left corner (69′). The response from the hosts was not long in coming. Dominik Steczyk provided the renewed but controversial lead. The 23-year-old poked the ball out of the hands of keeper Voll, who probably had both hands on the ball (73′).

Viktoria Köln went on a real final offensive and was rewarded with the deserved equalizer (85′). After a chip ball from Saghiri over Halle’s back four, Andre Becker, who had been substituted five minutes earlier, netted to make it 2-2.

The SC Verl team celebrates.

Verl wins sovereign in Meppen

After SV Meppen got into the game a little better, the guests from Verl took a 1-0 lead after almost 20 minutes. Ochojski surprised the Meppen back team with a wide cross – Maximilian Wolfram headed the ball into the right corner (22′). Ten minutes later it struck SC ext ice cold again. After a long throw and a header extension, the ball landed in Nicolas Sessa’s penalty area. The 26-year-old shot straight from the turn – the ball hit the left corner (33′).

In the second half, Meppen’s Samuel Abifade had to leave the field eleven minutes after being substituted on. After a foul with a stretched leg, Meppen’s Joker saw the red card (57th). Verl promptly took advantage of the manpower and increased the lead to 3-0 through Sessa (61st). Shortly before the end, Meppen reduced the deficit to 1:3 (86th) after a goal by David Blacha. With the victory, SC Verl overtakes Viktoria Cologne and 1860 Munich in the table and jumps to 8th place.