3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in the last second

Status: 05/14/2023 3:11 p.m

Rot-Weiss Essen secured a point against 1860 Munich in the very last second and thus practically secured relegation in the 3rd division.

After a 2-2 (1-0) win against 1860 Munich on Sunday (May 14th, 2023), Rot-Weiss Essen is almost certain of staying up in the 3rd division. Cedric Harenbrock gave Essen the lead in the 21st minute, Yannick Deichmann (65th) and Fabian Greilinger (82nd) ​​turned the game around. Simon Engelmann (90th) equalized with the last attack. With two games to play, RWE now has a six-point lead and a much better goal difference than VfB Oldenburg.

Eating on the counter to lead

Essen was lucky not to be behind after 120 seconds: Munich’s Milos Cocic hit the top of the bar with an arc lamp. The hosts were lucky again after 20 minutes: a back pass to goalkeeper Jakob Golz went past him and was only a hair’s breadth from the goal. The return move after the corner kick made for more happiness: Harenbrock completed it to lead Essen.

After that there were chances for both sides: Felix Götze failed with a side kick at Munich goalkeeper Tom Kretzschmar (31′), on the other side Marcel Bär pushed too many across (38′) in a perfect final position. After that, nothing dangerous happened until the half-time whistle.

Engelmann ensures ecstasy at the last second

After the change of sides, 1860 seemed more alert than the hosts, but they didn’t create any great chances at first. Then a long ball to Deichmann surprised the Essen defense and the midfielder pushed in the bottom left to equalize.

Almost nothing came from Essen offensively – if a team played forward, it was Munich. Nine minutes before the end, the time had come: Greilinger was completely free in the penalty area from a cross from the right, and Essen suddenly fell behind. In the stands, some fans protested against coach Christoph Dabrowski, Essen couldn’t think of much on the field – until the last minute of added time: Engelmann headed in a failed cross for the celebrated equalizer.