After 1. FC Saarbrücken lost many important points in the promotion race in the past few weeks, the spell seems to have been broken again. On Wednesday, the blue-blacks clinched their second win in a row – and won 5-0 against Bayreuth. Both teams were sent off.

After Victory against the promotion aspirants SV Wehen Wiesbaden Last Saturday, the goal against SpVgg Bayreuth in the English week was clearly set for FCS: Three important points were needed to further reduce the gap to the promotion places.

FCS coach Rüdiger Ziehl made minimal changes to his starting line-up: He put on Thoelke and Gnaase for Ernst and Kerber, who was suspended. As in the away game against Wehen, striker Grimaldi was to come later.

Early dismissal forces Bayreuth deep into their own half

The game got off to a turbulent start: SpVgg midfielder Andermatt saw the red card in the 4th minute after a foul on Cuni on the edge of the penalty area, which meant that the guests were down to ten players shortly after the game kicked off. After the legitimate dismissal, Bayreuth concentrated primarily on positioning themselves deep in their own half while FCS pushed for the first goal.

Although the first half took place almost exclusively in the opponent’s half, the home side struggled to find a gap in Bayreuth’s defence. FCS then had a huge chance in the 27th minute: After a low pass from Gaus, Neudecker took the ball directly with his right, but failed at the goalkeeper. Günther-Schmidt wanted to push the ball over the line, but Petzold cleared again.

In the 32nd minute, Gnaase tried it from 20 meters away – and almost netted. Instead, the leather only touched the right outer post. Five minutes later, however, Neudecker rewarded the blue-blacks for their efforts: After a cross from Rabihic, which Günther-Schmidt passed to Neudecker, the latter scored the 1-0 lead that was long overdue. FCS went into the half-time break with this lead.

Second half with an early goal and a red card for FCS

Just 27 seconds after the start of the second half, Rabihic netted to make it 2-0 – Boeder and Cuni did the preliminary work. In the 54th minute, Gaus made sure the situation was the same again: Because of a foul on Nollenberger, just before the edge of the penalty area, the referee drew a red card and sent Gaus into the dressing room.

Shortly afterwards, the guests also had their first notable chances in the game. In the 65th minute, Grimaldi came on for Cuni – who was involved in Rabihic’s 3-0 lead just three minutes later. In the 71st minute, Neudecker scored for the second time: with a free kick, he circled the ball over the wall into the top right corner – 4:0. Ten minutes later, Joker Grimaldi headed in to make it 5-0 and put the lid on.

Rot-Weiss Essen as a guest in Ludwigspark on Saturday

Despite the runaway victory, FCS initially had to be content with seventh place in the table. However, the distance to a direct promotion place in the 2nd league has become significantly shorter with three points. On Saturday, FCS will continue to fight for the next points: Rot-Weiss Essen is a guest in Ludwigspark. The game kicks off at 2:00 p.m.

