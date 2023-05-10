3rd league: Saarbrücken secures three important points in the promotion battle

Status: 07.05.2023 2:59 p.m

1. FC Saarbrücken secured the away win at VfL Oldenburg with a late goal – and are thus still involved in the promotion race.

In order to stay in the promotion race, every game now counts for 1. FC Saarbrücken. And that’s why it was important to score three points in the away game against Kellerkind VfB Oldenburg early on Sunday afternoon.

FCS coach Ziehl relied on the starting line-up from the previous game against 1860 Munich, with one exception: Kerber came on for Rabihic, who had to be substituted in the home game against the Löwen due to injury.

First half: Good chances but goalless

The first half started intensely. VfB, threatened with relegation, didn’t retreat into their own half, but put pressure on them early on and created a few scoring chances. But there were also FCS, including through Neudecker in the 14th minute.

In the 29th minute, Batz had to save the blue-blacks from giving the hosts a lead: Hasenhüttl came through after a combination of Starke and Stendera from ten meters out, but the FCS keeper made a strong save.

In the last five minutes of the first half, FCS had more chances, but the ball didn’t want to go in. In the end, both teams went into the dressing room with a score of 0-0.

FCS takes the lead thanks to a penalty

In the second half, the big goal chances were a long time coming. Both teams were more cautious than in the first 45 minutes. Only in the 61st minute again a good opportunity – for the Lower Saxony. From ten meters away, Schäfer shot well over the goal.

In the 68th minute, FCS had an equally bad opportunity: Neudecker took the ball from about six meters, but Oldenburg’s Appiah blocked the ball – the redeeming goal never came.

In the 84th minute, after a foul on Rabihic in the penalty area, the referee unhesitatingly pointed to the penalty spot and Cuni converted coldly. FCS confidently defended the lead until the end and was able to secure three important points in the fight for promotion.

Next opponent Hallescher FC

With the 1-0 win, FCS is currently in fifth place, just one point behind SV Wehen Wiesbaden and Dynamo Dresden, who are competing for direct promotion. From a Saarland perspective, the last few days of the game remain exciting.

The blue-blacks will welcome Hallesche FC next Saturday. The game kicks off at 2 p.m.

The SR radio news also reported on this topic on May 7th, 2023.

