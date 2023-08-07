3rd league: SC Freiburg II starts with a draw in the 3rd league

Status: 06.08.2023 18:52

SC Freiburg II had to settle for one point at the start of the season. The second in the table from the previous season showed that he can keep up even after the upheaval.

Philip Fahrner needed just twelve seconds for his goal in the second half. His goal marked the 1:1 in SC Freiburg II’s third division opener against MSV Duisburg. It was also the end result. New signing Hamadi Al Ghaddioui passed the long ball on to Davino Knappe after the goal kick. The 20-year-old shot from about 15 meters, MSV keeper Vincent Müller was able to fend off the shot. Fahrner then only had to push in the rebound (46′). Marvin Senger gave Duisburg the lead in the first half with a side kick.

After the equalizer, Freiburg took the initiative and had the better chances. But neither Pascal Fallmann (54th) nor Ji-Han Lee (87th) were able to beat Müller again. Seconds before the final whistle, the new number one in the Freiburg goal, Benjamin Uphoff, had to intervene again. But Noah Atubolu’s successor saved the point with a header from Thomas Pledl.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

