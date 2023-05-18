3rd league: SpVgg Bayreuth relegated after 1:4 against Cologne

Status: 05/14/2023 12:05 p.m

The adventure of the 3rd league is over for SpVgg Bayreuth after just one year. Due to the 1: 3 against Viktoria Cologne, the Upper Franconia can no longer make it into the league.

They tried everything again, but in the end it wasn’t enough for the vital home win against Viktoria Köln. SpVgg Bayreuth has to go back to the Bavarian Regionalliga after losing 4-1 to Cologne. That’s two games before the end of the season. Even if the Upper Franconians struggled again with the referee’s performance, it was simply not enough in terms of play to delay the decision about relegation or non-relegation again.

Black’s lead doesn’t last long

Julian Kolbeck, who stepped in as interim coach after coach Thomas Kleine was released, made several changes to the 2:5 in Elversberg. Among other things, Luca Petzold returned to goal and Jann George got a chance from the start.

First, however, the guests showed the better game system. Despite this, the “Altstädter” took the lead through Edwin Schwarz (25th). Finally there was a goal after a standard situation, in this case a corner kick.

But the 1-0 didn’t last long. As is so often the case this season, Bayreuth’s box rang in added time. Luca Marseiler scored the half-time whistle to make it 1-1 (45+2).

Double pack sealed defeat and relegation

Cologne’s Andre Becker then shocked the hosts with his brace to 1: 2 and 1: 3 (55th/57th). The 1:2 was preceded by a confusing situation in the penalty area. While the Bayreuth players saw the ball out of bounds and at the same time complained about a handball and stopped playing, the Cologne team didn’t switch off and scored.

The angry protests were useless, instead the concentration went flutes. The quick 1:3 and later even the 1:4 by Mike Wunderlich (75th) were the result. The SpVgg Bayreuth was beaten for the 23rd time this season – too often to keep the class.

The complete game in the video

Exclusive interview on the future of SpVgg Bayreuth

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: Blickpunkt Sport 13.05.2023 – 2:00 p.m