3rd league: Strong climber VfB Lübeck records 0:0 against SV Sandhausen

Status: 08/05/2023 4:58 p.m

Promoted VfB Lübeck impressed at the start of the season in the 3rd division and separated 0-0 from promotion candidate SV Sandhausen. The courageous Schleswig-Holsteiner played with pressure and had more of the game than the second division relegated team.

Supported by the atmospheric backdrop in the Lohmühle stadium, the hosts did not hide from the start, presented themselves as fighting and committed and were not intimidated by the well-occupied second division relegated team.

“Lohmühle is always in the mood. The fans are always the twelfth man. They have pushed us forward again.” — VfB-Professional Tarik Kozuhirin

Climber shows offensive drive

Sandhausen tried to build up his game calmly from midfield, but many things didn’t fit together perfectly at the start. The well-structured and attacking Schleswig-Holsteiner were immediately on the spot as soon as the favorite made mistakes and caused a few moments of surprise – if not a goal. In the seventh minute, Marius Hauptmann’s shot swept past the goal and Ulrich Taffertshofer’s supposed opening goal (36′) was already blown before the ball crossed the line.

Nevertheless, the first 45 minutes belonged to the promoted team – and also the beginning of the second half. Sandhausen coach Danny Galm saw a need for action after an hour and brought three fresh players in one fell swoop.

VfB Lübeck passes the test

In fact, the SVS found the game better now, but the more dangerous scenes continued to be recorded by the league newcomer, who was pushing for the lead. In the 69th minute, Tarik Gözüsirin bit through in the penalty area and failed with his turning shot by Sandhausen goalkeeper Nikolai Rehnen.

“It’s a bit bitter, because I can definitely do it. Nevertheless, we’ll take a point, good fight, good mentality.”

— VfB-Professional Tarik Kozuhirin

Both teams wanted the winning goal, but it didn’t come. At Sandhausen, after an entertaining encounter despite the 0-0 draw, the realization remains that not everything is going smoothly in the teamwork, at Lübeck that they have passed the test and are prepared for the 3rd league. “We want to play well in the league and show what we’ve got, and that’s what we did,” said Gözüsirin: “You can build on that.”

Match statistics VfB Luebeck – SV Sandhausen

1st matchday, 05.08.2023 2:00 p.m

VfB Luebeck

0

SV Sandhausen

0

Tore:

VfB Luebeck: Klewin – Summer, Group, Löhden, Rüdiger (76th Sternberg) – U. Taffertshofer (76th Egerer), Boland – M. Hauptmann (57th Farrona Pulido), Gözüsirin, Velasco (65th Schneider) – Akono

SV Sandhausen: Rehnen – Laux (83rd Schuster), Geschwill, Knipping – Ben Balla (61st El-Zein) – Diekmeier, Mühling, Burcu (61st Stolze), Ehlich – D. Otto, Hennings (61st Evina)

Viewers: 6611

