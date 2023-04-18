3rd league: SV Wehen consolidates promotion rank two by beating 1860

As of: 04/15/2023 4:21 p.m

SV Wehen Wiesbaden also wins against TSV 1860 Munich and marches towards promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga.

Promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga is getting closer and closer. SV Wehen Wiesbaden celebrated their fifth win in a row on Saturday and thus secured second place in promotion. Coach Markus Kauczinski’s team beat 1860 Munich 2-0 (1-0) in front of their home crowd and increased the gap in fourth place to six points.

Gino Fechner gave the hosts the lead after a corner (10th). Ivan Prtajin, who came on for the first time after a long injury break, made the decision with his twelfth goal of the season (84th).